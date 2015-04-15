Hugh Bob And The Hustle
Milwaukee Day 2015 w/ Hugh Bob and the Hustle, Greatest Lakes and WebsterX @ Turner Hall Ballroom
An eclectic trio of Milwaukee acts anchored Milwaukee Day's flagship concert at Turner Hall. more
Apr 15, 2015 10:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Hugh Masterson is Moving to Nashville, but the Hustle Will Continue
Over the last couple of years as the leader of the straight-forward country band Hugh Bob and the Hustle, Hugh Masterson has spent increasing amounts of time down in Nashville. It shouldn't be a surprise, then, that like a lot of career-minded mus.. more
Dec 1, 2014 6:50 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Hugh Bob and the Hustle Toss Back a Few Too Many in Their Latest Video
May 30, 2014 3:25 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 26-Jan. 1
Made up of former members of the popular roots-rock outfit The Wildbirds, Hugh Bob and The Hustle bring a purist’s eye to a different, often misunderstood genre: country. Playing jaunty honky-tonk tunes about more
Dec 26, 2013 1:54 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Best of Milwaukee 2013: Music
Some artists just seem more dedicated than others. Though she’s barely out of high school, Brookfield native Nora Collins has gigged relentlessly over the last three years, averaging about 200 performances a year, charming audiences in any ... more
Nov 13, 2013 1:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2013
Hugh Bob and the Hustle Do Daytrotter
Sometime between tour dates this winter, Milwaukee country-rock workhorses Hugh Bob and the Hustle swung by Daytrotter's Illinois studio to record a four-song session for the site, which went live this morning. Paid subscribers to the site can str.. more
Jun 6, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Watch the Hugh Bob and the Hustle Video for "Butternut"
Even on an album that didn't shy away from autobiography, "Butternut" stood out as one of the most personal tracks on songwriter Hugh Masterson's 2012 self-titled debut with Hugh Bob and the Hustle, a meditation on Masterson's small, Northern Wisc.. more
May 8, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Joseph Huber’s Conflicted Americana
Joseph Huber may very well be the hardest-working musician in Milwaukee. After seven years as a member of acclaimed “streetgrass” group .357 String Band, Huber quickly began cobbling together a series of songs that would appear on his de... more
Feb 12, 2013 10:26 PM Michael Carriere Local Music
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2012
Compiling an annual list of the most noteworthy Milwaukee albums is always one of the most difficult assignments of the year, but this year it was easy in some respects. On one hand, there’s no way to do justice to the breadth more
Dec 11, 2012 9:16 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Hugh Bob and the Hustle, Field Report Take Home Top Honors at the RadioMilwaukee Music Awards
Nov 29, 2012 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Music
Waukesha singer-songwriter Ryan McIntyre has won seven Wisconsin Area Music Industry awards for his breezy, acoustic pop sensibilities. The former lead singer of the rock group EXIT, McIntyre has sold more than 50,000 more
Nov 13, 2012 10:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2012
Hugh Bob and the Hustle Do The Replacements
The Replacements were a lot of things—the bedrock of the Minneapolis music scene; the quintessential underground rock band of the '80s; a case study for why underground bands are best left in the underground—but to plenty of fans they were simply .. more
Nov 6, 2012 7:45 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Hugh Bob and the Hustle's Pure Country
Nobody would claim that Milwaukee doesn't have a fondness for American music. Spend a week or two going to shows in Bay View, Riverwest or on the East Side, and you'll witness a wide variety of local Americana, folk, folk-rock, roots-rock..... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
