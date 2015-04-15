RSS

Hugh Bob And The Hustle

concertreview_milwaukeeday.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Benjamin Wick

An eclectic trio of Milwaukee acts anchored Milwaukee Day's flagship concert at Turner Hall. more

Apr 15, 2015 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

onmusic_hughbob_cjfoeckler.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

Over the last couple of years as the leader of the straight-forward country band Hugh Bob and the Hustle, Hugh Masterson has spent increasing amounts of time down in Nashville. It shouldn't be a surprise, then, that like a lot of career-minded mus.. more

Dec 1, 2014 6:50 PM On Music

hugh bob and the hustle this bar is a prison.jpg.jpe

May 30, 2014 3:25 PM On Music

hbob.jpg.jpe

Made up of former members of the popular roots-rock outfit The Wildbirds, Hugh Bob and The Hustle bring a purist’s eye to a different, often misunderstood genre: country. Playing jaunty honky-tonk tunes about more

Dec 26, 2013 1:54 AM This Week in Milwaukee

music.jpg.jpe

Some artists just seem more dedicated than others. Though she’s barely out of high school, Brookfield native Nora Collins has gigged relentlessly over the last three years, averaging about 200 performances a year, charming audiences in any ... more

Nov 13, 2013 1:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2013

hugh bob.jpg.jpe

Sometime between tour dates this winter, Milwaukee country-rock workhorses Hugh Bob and the Hustle swung by Daytrotter's Illinois studio to record a four-song session for the site, which went live this morning. Paid subscribers to the site can str.. more

Jun 6, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

hugh bob.jpg.jpe

Even on an album that didn't shy away from autobiography, "Butternut" stood out as one of the most personal tracks on songwriter Hugh Masterson's 2012 self-titled debut with Hugh Bob and the Hustle, a meditation on Masterson's small, Northern Wisc.. more

May 8, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

music_local.jpg.jpe

Joseph Huber may very well be the hardest-working musician in Milwaukee. After seven years as a member of acclaimed “streetgrass” group .357 String Band, Huber quickly began cobbling together a series of songs that would appear on his de... more

Feb 12, 2013 10:26 PM Local Music

cover.jpg.jpe

Compiling an annual list of the most noteworthy Milwaukee albums is always one of the most difficult assignments of the year, but this year it was easy in some respects. On one hand, there’s no way to do justice to the breadth more

Dec 11, 2012 9:16 PM Music Feature

jaill.jpg.jpe

Nov 29, 2012 2:00 PM On Music

hb.jpg.jpe

Waukesha singer-songwriter Ryan McIntyre has won seven Wisconsin Area Music Industry awards for his breezy, acoustic pop sensibilities. The former lead singer of the rock group EXIT, McIntyre has sold more than 50,000 more

Nov 13, 2012 10:43 PM Best of Milwaukee 2012

hugh bob.jpg.jpe

The Replacements were a lot of things—the bedrock of the Minneapolis music scene; the quintessential underground rock band of the '80s; a case study for why underground bands are best left in the underground—but to plenty of fans they were simply .. more

Nov 6, 2012 7:45 PM On Music

art19745widea.jpg.jpe

Nobody would claim that Milwaukee doesn't have a fondness for American music. Spend a week or two going to shows in Bay View, Riverwest or on the East Side, and you'll witness a wide variety of local Americana, folk, folk-rock, roots-rock..... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage10994.jpe

The 15th “Most Awesomely Bad Song Ever” according to VH1—or, according to a less affectionate Rolling Stone ranking, the 15th most just-plain-annoying song—“Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” isn’t all that representative of Crash more

May 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10331.jpe

The last two decades have seen a meteoric rise in the do-it-yourself (DIY) work ethic. With Internet information at our fingertips and television shows devoted to teaching audiences how to be self-reliant, ordinary people are learning to do... more

Mar 30, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage9322.jpe

If passed bythe state Legislature, the proposed Clean Energy Jobs Act would increase the Change the requirements for building a newnuclear power plant. ,News Features more

Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

blogimage9243.jpe

The castle wasconstructed shortly after World War II, in 1947, when Mario and Martha Vent www.marscheese.com  / 1-800-655-6147/ 2800 120th Ave.,Kenosha. ,Eat/Drink more

Dec 16, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Honda’s vehiclesconsistently remain hot sellers. A new car purchase is a significant investmentfor most people, and when our readers decide to take the financial plunge, theychoose David Hobbs Honda over the others, citing their expertise (... more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES