RSS

Hugh Bonneville

film_paddington_courtesyofstudiocanal.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Studio Canal

Paddington is derived from Michael Bond’s series of children’s books with the same ursine central character. It is a charming little gem of a film, which can be relished by children and adults alike. more

Jan 20, 2015 9:50 PM Film Reviews

filmclips_paddington.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Studio Canal

The much-loved Michael Bond children’s book A Bear Called Paddington is adapted into a live-action comedy-adventure. The story follows the triumphs and travails of young Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw), a Peruvian bear who arrives in Eng... more

Jan 16, 2015 1:05 PM Film Clips 1 Comments

Shades of Vertigo haunt director Arie Posin’s The Face of Love—along with memories kept by Nikki (Annette Bening) of her husband, Garrett (Ed Harris). Imagine her surprise when, five years after his death, she spots his exact double. Yearni... more

Aug 18, 2014 1:42 AM Home Movies

The sinking of the Titanic dominates the opening of “Downton Abbey,” the hit British series airing stateside on PBS’ “Masterpiece Classic” starting this weekend. Reading the news at his breakfast table, the Earl of Grantham is mortified. For him.. more

Jan 3, 2011 1:19 PM I Hate Hollywood

SOCIAL UPDATES