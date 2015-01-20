Hugh Bonneville
Paddington is derived from Michael Bond’s series of children’s books with the same ursine central character. It is a charming little gem of a film, which can be relished by children and adults alike. more
Jan 20, 2015 Nathan Lerner
The much-loved Michael Bond children’s book A Bear Called Paddington is adapted into a live-action comedy-adventure. The story follows the triumphs and travails of young Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw), a Peruvian bear who arrives in Eng... more
Jan 16, 2015 Lisa Miller
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Aug. 18
Shades of Vertigo haunt director Arie Posin’s The Face of Love—along with memories kept by Nikki (Annette Bening) of her husband, Garrett (Ed Harris). Imagine her surprise when, five years after his death, she spots his exact double. Yearni... more
Aug 18, 2014 David Luhrssen
Downton Abbey on Masterpiece Classics
The sinking of the Titanic dominates the opening of “Downton Abbey,” the hit British series airing stateside on PBS’ “Masterpiece Classic” starting this weekend. Reading the news at his breakfast table, the Earl of Grantham is mortified. For him.. more
Jan 3, 2011 Shepherd Express Staff