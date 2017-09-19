Hugh Grant
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Sept. 21, 2017
Recent Blu-ray and DVD releases include: Based on E.M. Forster’s posthumously published novel, Maurice, Hugh Grant plays a sharp-witted man, steeped in Grecian ideals, who dares to express love Platonic and erotic with a fellow student (Jam... more
Sep 19, 2017 2:56 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Film Clips 8.18
Director Timur Bekmambetov’s is the fifth film version of the 1880 Lew Wallace novel, Ben-Hur; it stars Jack Huston in the title role, along with Toby Kebbell, Rodrigo Santoro and Morgan Freeman. more
Aug 16, 2016 2:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Meryl Streep Unforgettable as ‘Florence Foster Jenkins’
FlorenceFoster Jenkins was a society hostess in 1940s Manhattan, a remnant from an erawhen the Astors and the Vanderbilts rode in carriages along Park Avenue. Shewas a patron, make that a matron, of the arts—a heavily bejewele.. more
Aug 12, 2016 12:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Despite some glaring weaknesses, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. provides color, character, action and an opportunity to escape into a place and time that—despite the looming threat of the Cold War—seems more fun than now. more
Aug 11, 2015 7:31 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 2 Comments
Walker’s Point Hosts CoPA’s Annual Photography Exhibit
In 2006, Milwaukee-area photographers founded the Coalition of Photographic Arts (CoPA) to “develop appreciation, promote growth and support the creation of photographic arts.” Four years later, their organization has expanded throughout th... more
Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts