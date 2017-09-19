RSS

Hugh Grant

Recent Blu-ray and DVD releases include: Based on E.M. Forster’s posthumously published novel, Maurice, Hugh Grant plays a sharp-witted man, steeped in Grecian ideals, who dares to express love Platonic and erotic with a fellow student (Jam... more

Sep 19, 2017 2:56 PM Home Movies

Director Timur Bekmambetov’s is the fifth film version of the 1880 Lew Wallace novel, Ben-Hur; it stars Jack Huston in the title role, along with Toby Kebbell, Rodrigo Santoro and Morgan Freeman. more

Aug 16, 2016 2:45 PM Film Clips

FlorenceFoster Jenkins was a society hostess in 1940s Manhattan, a remnant from an erawhen the Astors and the Vanderbilts rode in carriages along Park Avenue. Shewas a patron, make that a matron, of the arts—a heavily bejewele.. more

Aug 12, 2016 12:29 PM I Hate Hollywood

Despite some glaring weaknesses, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. provides color, character, action and an opportunity to escape into a place and time that—despite the looming threat of the Cold War—seems more fun than now. more

Aug 11, 2015 7:31 PM Film Reviews 2 Comments

In 2006, Milwaukee-area photographers founded the Coalition of Photographic Arts (CoPA) to “develop appreciation, promote growth and support the creation of photographic arts.” Four years later, their organization has expanded throughout th... more

Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

