New out on digital in June 2017. more

Jun 13, 2017 1:11 PM Home Movies

Logan marks his ninth time Hugh Jackman takes on the role of Wolverine (aka Logan), one of the most recognizable characters in the Marvel universe, X-Men division. The screenplay has some weak links but the story pushes forward to a conclus... more

Feb 28, 2017 3:38 PM Film Reviews

Steve Cuff of the Optimism Vaccine  reviews futuristic robot action film "Chappie" in this edition of Reviewed in 60 Seconds."Aiming high, failing spectacularly, and looking damn good doing it will earn you some respect from me."  more

Mar 9, 2015 5:58 PM Around MKE

Sharlto Copley portrays Chappie, a robot intended to be a policeman in the brave new world of 2016. But Chappie’s designer Deon (Dev Patel), wants Chappie to make his own decisions, and so teaches the robot as if it was a human child. more

Mar 4, 2015 4:35 PM Film Clips

Drew Barrymore, whose most memorable role of the past decade cast her as Adam Sandler’s memory-challenged girl in 50 First Dates, returns here as his love interest. Following their disastrous introduction during a blind date, Jim and Lauren... more

May 22, 2014 1:00 AM Film Clips

I don’t call my picks of the year the “best,” but I do play favorites. To any critic compiling a “best-of” list, I demand: define “best.” Most can’t define anything at all, including their criteria for choosing the year’s top movie... more

Dec 30, 2013 12:14 AM Film Reviews

Josh Holloway takes a starring turn as Jason Blake, a one-time championship basketball coach with a lot left to prove when he’s recruited to field a winning dance crew by Los Angeles hip hop mogul Dante (Laz Alonso). The pressure’s on since... more

Sep 18, 2013 1:40 AM Film Clips

Think Spring: Guests received a rare glimpse of spring at Samara Garden and Home’s indoor garden party. Visitors mingled under arbors and trellises, eying and buying exquisite, handmade garden art and antique more

Apr 18, 2013 3:57 PM Around MKE

Although Broadway was once a consistent source of audience-tested material for Hollywood, in recent years the traffic has flowed the opposite way in the form of Lion King, Spider-Man and other blockbuster movies remodeled more

Dec 23, 2012 10:16 PM Film Reviews

Contemporary country kicks off Summerfest’s 2010 Marcus Amphitheater lineup tonight. With more than 20 years in the music business, opening-night headliner Tim McGraw continues his run as an audience favorite. As half of country’s power more

Jun 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

