Hugh Jackman Returns as Wolverine in ‘Logan’
Logan marks his ninth time Hugh Jackman takes on the role of Wolverine (aka Logan), one of the most recognizable characters in the Marvel universe, X-Men division. The screenplay has some weak links but the story pushes forward to a conclus... more
Feb 28, 2017 3:38 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Reviewed in 60 Seconds: Chappie
Steve Cuff of the Optimism Vaccine reviews futuristic robot action film "Chappie" in this edition of Reviewed in 60 Seconds."Aiming high, failing spectacularly, and looking damn good doing it will earn you some respect from me." more
Mar 9, 2015 5:58 PM Steve Cuff Around MKE
Chappie
Sharlto Copley portrays Chappie, a robot intended to be a policeman in the brave new world of 2016. But Chappie’s designer Deon (Dev Patel), wants Chappie to make his own decisions, and so teaches the robot as if it was a human child. more
Mar 4, 2015 4:35 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Ten Favorite Films of 2013
I don’t call my picks of the year the “best,” but I do play favorites. To any critic compiling a “best-of” list, I demand: define “best.” Most can’t define anything at all, including their criteria for choosing the year’s top movie... more
Dec 30, 2013 12:14 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Les Misérables
Although Broadway was once a consistent source of audience-tested material for Hollywood, in recent years the traffic has flowed the opposite way in the form of Lion King, Spider-Man and other blockbuster movies remodeled more
Dec 23, 2012 10:16 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
