Hugh Masterson

onmusic_hughbob_cjfoeckler.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

Over the last couple of years as the leader of the straight-forward country band Hugh Bob and the Hustle, Hugh Masterson has spent increasing amounts of time down in Nashville. It shouldn't be a surprise, then, that like a lot of career-minded mus.. more

Dec 1, 2014 6:50 PM On Music

hugh bob and the hustle milwaukee honky tonk.jpg.jpe

If you were to graph a Venn diagram of shared interests between Milwaukee eastsiders and CMT listeners, you probably wouldn't find a whole lot of overlap, but there's at least one band both groups can agree on: Hugh Bob and the Hustle. This week t.. more

Mar 27, 2014 4:30 PM On Music

hugh bob.jpg.jpe

Even on an album that didn't shy away from autobiography, "Butternut" stood out as one of the most personal tracks on songwriter Hugh Masterson's 2012 self-titled debut with Hugh Bob and the Hustle, a meditation on Masterson's small, Northern Wisc.. more

May 8, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

