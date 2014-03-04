Human Hell
Call Me Lightning's Long Road to 'Human Hell'
Call Me Lightning’s new album Human Hell arrived this weekend. That news comes as some relief to the band, since as of just last week, its release was uncertain. The independent Minneapolis label,Music Feature more
Mar 4, 2014 1:40 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Call Me Lightning w/ Liquor Store and Canadian Rifle @ Cactus Club
Call Me Lightning grabbed a lot of headlines when it was announced a few weeks back that the venerable, bruising Milwaukee band would finally be following up 2010’s much-loved When I’m Gone My Blood Will Be Free with a new full-length, Huma... more
Dec 24, 2013 10:15 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
The New Call Me Lightning Song is Demanding That You Stream it This Instant
It's been more than three years since the Milwaukee power trio released its great rock opus When I Am Gone My Blood Will Run Free , but a followup is on the horizon. Next year they'll release the new Human Hell , and this week they teased the firs.. more
Nov 26, 2013 3:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
This Week in Milwaukee
Dr. Dog, Crappy Dracula, Group of Altos, Collections of Colonies of Bees, Dark Star Orchestra, Plexi 3 more
Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee