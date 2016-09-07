Human Trafficking
Domestic Violence Drama at Month’s End
Domestic violence remains appallingly common. As much attention as it’s gotten in the recent past, the full impact of human trafficking in America remains largely in the shadows. This month with the debut of Blame, locally-based Destiny Production.. more
Sep 7, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Heroes of the Week Grateful Girls Volunteers and Staff
The nonprofit Grateful Girls strives to inspire, empower, motivate and encourage women of all ages and serve those who have escaped the sex-trafficking industry, with the specific goal of eradicating human trafficking. more
Jul 26, 2016 2:56 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
The Purpose Filled Purse Volunteers
The nonprofit Purpose Filled Purse program provides purses filled with personal care items and hand-written letters of love and encouragement to women who may have fallen victim to human trafficking, prostitution, domestic violence, homeles... more
Jun 7, 2016 2:14 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
Sex Trafficking in the Spotlight
“Human trafficking” conjures up images of international sex rings and slave labor in other countries.But human traffickers and their victims are a constant presence more
Jun 11, 2013 10:39 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
So How Does Fair Trade Benefit Us All?
When is a cup of coffee more than just a cup of coffee? When it's produced according to fair trade standards... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
127 Hours
If the last movie that you directed won the Academy Award, what would you do as a follow up? This was the conundrum confronting Danny Boyle. His acclaimed Slumdog Millionaire had dominated the Oscars with eight trophies, including the covet... more
Nov 28, 2010 12:00 AM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Away We Go
Away We Go, a droll comedy-cum-drama by director Sam Mendes (American Beauty), perceptively explores the lives of more-or-less ordinary 30somethings lost in a world without much meaning. Verona (Maya Rudolph) and Burt (John Krasinski) are about t.. more
Jun 26, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Most Important News Stories
Censored 2009 ,Cover Story more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Peter Phillips and Project Censored Around MKE 2 Comments