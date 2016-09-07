RSS

Human Trafficking

Domestic violence remains appallingly common. As much attention as it’s gotten in the recent past, the full impact of human trafficking in America remains largely in the shadows. This month with the debut of Blame, locally-based Destiny Production.. more

Sep 7, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The nonprofit Grateful Girls strives to inspire, empower, motivate and encourage women of all ages and serve those who have escaped the sex-trafficking industry, with the specific goal of eradicating human trafficking. more

Jul 26, 2016 2:56 PM Expresso

The nonprofit Purpose Filled Purse program provides purses filled with personal care items and hand-written letters of love and encouragement to women who may have fallen victim to human trafficking, prostitution, domestic violence, homeles... more

Jun 7, 2016 2:14 PM Expresso

“Human trafficking” conjures up images of international sex rings and slave labor in other countries.But human traffickers and their victims are a constant presence more

Jun 11, 2013 10:39 PM News Features

When is a cup of coffee more than just a cup of coffee? When it's produced according to fair trade standards... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

If the last movie that you directed won the Academy Award, what would you do as a follow up? This was the conundrum confronting Danny Boyle. His acclaimed Slumdog Millionaire had dominated the Oscars with eight trophies, including the covet... more

Nov 28, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Away We Go, a droll comedy-cum-drama by director Sam Mendes (American Beauty), perceptively explores the lives of more-or-less ordinary 30somethings lost in a world without much meaning. Verona (Maya Rudolph) and Burt (John Krasinski) are about t.. more

Jun 26, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Censored 2009 ,Cover Story more

Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

