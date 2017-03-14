RSS

hollars-flock-together.jpg.jpe

After UW-Eau Claire professor B.J. Hollars discovered a book of photographs of now-extinct birds, he began a yearlong journey to uncover the reasons why so many North American avian animals have vanished from the globe. Flock Together: A Lo... more

Mar 14, 2017 1:00 PM Books

For at least 17,000 years, as evidenced by cave paintings in Lascaux, France, man has tried to capture the animal kingdom through art. The complex relationship that stems from sharing personal space with animals, whether explored... more

Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage18196.jpe

Jonathan Gottschall has written a smart, concise book on the history and implications of storytelling, providing a refreshing and insightful overview of the mystery and importance of story. To the English grad this may appear to be an obvio... more

Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage2255.jpe

The good folks at the Milwaukee Public Museum aren’t taking the day off, either, an The Human Body ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1924.jpe

Shepherdreaders are well acquainted with theBonobo and CongoBiodiversity Initi readers are well acquainted with theBonobo and CongoBiodiversity Initiative, launched 10 ,News Features more

Apr 30, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

