Humboldt Park
The Legacy of Milwaukee County Parks
A look back at the design of Milwaukee County’s park system and a guide to the county’s green spaces. more
Jun 13, 2017 5:02 PM Virginia Small News Features 1 Comments
Here's Bay View's 2017 Chill on the Hill Schedule
Milwaukee County offers free live music in its parks most nights of the week during the summer, but for Bay View residents one outdoor music series looms above them all: Chill on The Hill, the neighborhood's weekly Tuesday night concert series at .. more
May 3, 2017 7:46 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee: The City of Parks
It’s not often you can tell the story of a city through the history of its parks, but Milwaukee’s story is woven firmly into its communal green spaces, and though a so-called “green ring" of parkland was never fully realized, Milwaukee s... more
Apr 11, 2017 12:05 AM Matthew J. Prigge City Guide
Humboldt Park Will Host a Global Union-esque Lineup of World Music This Saturday
Sep 12, 2016 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
IndiaFest Milwaukee Returns to Humboldt Park
The 4th annual IndiaFest Milwaukee will return to Bay View’sHumboldt Park on Saturday, August 20.The daylong event opens with a welcome ceremony observingthe 70th Independence Day of India, featuring a parade, flag hoisting andnational.. more
Jul 8, 2016 3:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Have Fun While Learning
Ruthie answers a question from a reader who found his best friend’s fiancée on Grindr. Exciting events include: a Hip Hop Glowga Rave at Urban Om yoga studio, July 8; the first class in Milwaukee LGBT Community Center’s Healthy Relationship... more
Jul 5, 2016 2:48 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Here's Bay View's 2016 Chill On The Hill Schedule
The Bay View Neighborhood Association has released the lineup for its 12th season of Chill on the Hill, its popular summer music series in Humboldt Park, and it seems to mark a distinct shift from past years. Where previous schedules usually inclu.. more
May 5, 2016 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Music Around Milwaukee
“Music hathcharms to sooth a savage breast, to soften rocks or bend a knotted oak,” wroteWilliam Congreve in his 1697 play TheMourning Bride . It also lessens the strain of labor, adds sweetness tohours of leisure and provides a particularl.. more
May 25, 2015 5:55 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Here's the 2015 Chill on the Hill Lineup
May 14, 2015 3:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music 1 Comments
Milwaukee's 2015 Summer Festival and Street Party Guide
Start marking your calendars: Milwaukee’s summerfestival season is nearly upon us and it goes by fast. During the peak of summer,the city offers more outdoor events than even the most ardent festival-goer cankeep up with, so be sure to take not.. more
May 12, 2015 4:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 1 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: Global Union and the State of World Music
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cultural talk show with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Alverno Presents Director David Ravel, who previews Saturday's free Global Union world music festival in Humboldt Park. He shares .. more
Sep 11, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Bay View's Humboldt Park Beer Garden Hits Delays
Whenthe Milwaukee County Parks Department announced a proposal this January for theSt. Francis beer garden to operate a beer garden in Humboldt Park, the hope wasto launch the beer garden in May. One week into the month, however, that timeline .. more
May 7, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 1 Comments
De La Buena, 5 Card Studs and Fresh Cut Collective Among the 2014 Chill on the Hill Headliners
Milwaukee festival mainstays De La Buena, 5 Card Studs, Fresh Cut Collective and Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound are among the 2014 Chill on the Hill headliners. The Bay View Neighborhood association announced the schedule for the popular summer concert.. more
May 6, 2014 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bay View's Humboldt Park Could Get a Beer Garden This Spring
With the Milwaukee County Parks Department looking tocapitalize on the popularity of the Estabrook Park beer garden, more beergardens could be coming to country parks this spring. Last week the Parks Departmentannounced a plan to bring a beer g.. more
Jan 21, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Global Union's 2013 Lineup is Typically Worldly
Aug 13, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
A Splash of Surf
The Exotics were already together when people started talking to them about this cool new movie called Pulp Fiction. It wasn't so much the plot, or John Travolta's career revival, but the music that was the conversation starter... more
Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
The World Comes to Humboldt Park
“This is the first time we've ever brought anyone back,” says David Ravel. The artistic director of Global Union, Milwaukee's annual world music festival, is speaking of Kultur Shock, the Serbian thrash metal band from Seattle... more
Sep 14, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Music Feature
