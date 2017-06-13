RSS

Humboldt Park

news1_veteransparkkayaks.jpg.jpe

A look back at the design of Milwaukee County’s park system and a guide to the county’s green spaces. more

Jun 13, 2017 5:02 PM News Features 1 Comments

chill on the hill de la buena.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County offers free live music in its parks most nights of the week during the summer, but for Bay View residents one outdoor music series looms above them all: Chill on The Hill, the neighborhood's weekly Tuesday night concert series at .. more

May 3, 2017 7:46 PM On Music

lakeparkbridge.jpg.jpe

It’s not often you can tell the story of a city through the history of its parks, but Milwaukee’s story is woven firmly into its communal green spaces, and though a so-called “green ring" of parkland was never fully realized, Milwaukee s... more

Apr 11, 2017 12:05 AM City Guide

Sep 12, 2016 9:00 PM On Music

The 4th annual IndiaFest Milwaukee will return to Bay View’sHumboldt Park on Saturday, August 20.The daylong event opens with a welcome ceremony observingthe 70th Independence Day of India, featuring a parade, flag hoisting andnational.. more

Jul 8, 2016 3:48 PM Around MKE

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader who found his best friend’s fiancée on Grindr. Exciting events include: a Hip Hop Glowga Rave at Urban Om yoga studio, July 8; the first class in Milwaukee LGBT Community Center’s Healthy Relationship... more

Jul 5, 2016 2:48 PM Dear Ruthie

chill.jpg.jpe

Courtesy Bay View Neighborhood Association

The Bay View Neighborhood Association has released the lineup for its 12th season of Chill on the Hill, its popular summer music series in Humboldt Park, and it seems to mark a distinct shift from past years. Where previous schedules usually inclu.. more

May 5, 2016 12:00 AM On Music

aroundmilwaukee_music.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Maggie Vaughn / Shepherd Express

“Music hathcharms to sooth a savage breast, to soften rocks or bend a knotted oak,” wroteWilliam Congreve in his 1697 play TheMourning Bride . It also lessens the strain of labor, adds sweetness tohours of leisure and provides a particularl.. more

May 25, 2015 5:55 PM Around MKE

chill on the hill.jpg.jpe

May 14, 2015 3:30 PM On Music 1 Comments

aroundmilwaukee_summerfestivalguide2015.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Shepherd Express Staff

Start marking your calendars: Milwaukee’s summerfestival season is nearly upon us and it goes by fast. During the peak of summer,the city offers more outdoor events than even the most ardent festival-goer cankeep up with, so be sure to take not.. more

May 12, 2015 4:30 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cultural talk show with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Alverno Presents Director David Ravel, who previews Saturday's free Global Union world music festival in Humboldt Park. He shares .. more

Sep 11, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

humboldt park beer garden.jpg.jpe

Whenthe Milwaukee County Parks Department announced a proposal this January for theSt. Francis beer garden to operate a beer garden in Humboldt Park, the hope wasto launch the beer garden in May. One week into the month, however, that timeline .. more

May 7, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

chill on the hill de la buena.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee festival mainstays De La Buena, 5 Card Studs, Fresh Cut Collective and Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound are among the 2014 Chill on the Hill headliners. The Bay View Neighborhood association announced the schedule for the popular summer concert.. more

May 6, 2014 5:00 PM On Music

humboldt park bay view.jpg.jpe

With the Milwaukee County Parks Department looking tocapitalize on the popularity of the Estabrook Park beer garden, more beergardens could be coming to country parks this spring. Last week the Parks Departmentannounced a plan to bring a beer g.. more

Jan 21, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE

nomadic massive..jpg.jpe

Aug 13, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

blogimage19315.jpe

The Exotics were already together when people started talking to them about this cool new movie called Pulp Fiction. It wasn't so much the plot, or John Travolta's career revival, but the music that was the conversation starter... more

Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage16103.jpe

“This is the first time we've ever brought anyone back,” says David Ravel. The artistic director of Global Union, Milwaukee's annual world music festival, is speaking of Kultur Shock, the Serbian thrash metal band from Seattle... more

Sep 14, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage13619.jpe

Directors Greg Olliver and Wes Orshoski’s 2010 documentary Lemmy takes on the difficult task of humanizing one of rock ’n’ roll’s most larger-than-life figures, Lemmy Kilmister, the grizzled, mutton-chopped, drug-guzzling le more

Jan 20, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

While two candidates have made it official and filed with the Milwaukee County Election Commission, the real race to replace Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker is taking place behind the scenes, where potential candidates are jockeying... more

Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage12928.jpe

The restless Milwaukee rock trio We Are Your Father subverts traditional blues structures with wild slashes of wiry, distorted guitars, drawing from the grind of metal, the showy guitar heroics of math rock and the nimble groove of funk more

Nov 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES