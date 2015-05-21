Hummus
Watch Juiceboxxx Traverse the City in His 'Walking in Milwaukee' Video
This week Midwest party rapper Juiceboxxx released the video for his latest single, "Walking in Milwaukee," and true to its title, it does indeed feature Juiceboxxx traversing his home city on foot. He's not just a fare-weather pedestrian, either... more
May 21, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Armenian Grill
The tiled Downtown storefront is sparsely decorated with a few scenes of the rocky Armenian landscape. Arin Bert Coffee and Grill (222 W. Wells St.), the only Armenian restaurant between Chicago and Toronto, offers a friendly, unpretentious... more
Dec 9, 2013 6:17 PM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Armenian Fest: Taste of the Mediterranean
Milwaukee is a Midwest melting pot. As such, our city does a great job in celebrating the many ethnicities and religious backgrounds of the people who live here more
Jul 17, 2013 12:18 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Casablanca Takes It to the Next Level
Casablanca’s story continues to evolve. Jesse Musa opened the restaurant in the late ’80s at a modest location on Mitchell Street. It later moved to a larger place on... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Sababa Adds Bar and Lounge Area
Ed Wahhab, a successful graduate of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, ultimately found the restaurant business preferable to nuclear engineering. In 2007, he opened Sababa, a casual café that mainly catered to... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Milwaukee Public Market's Aladdin Still Shines
New vendors continue to open in the Milwaukee Public Market (400 N. Water St.)—by June, Nehring's Family Market will join the list. One business that has been in the market since Day 1, however, is Aladdin. The Middle Eastern deli became... more
Apr 26, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Recipes for Hummus, Pakhlava
When it comes to food, it’s hard to deny the benefits of immigration in this country. Because of the folks who carried with them on their journey into the United States their grandmother’s recipe for meatballs, or papa’s special recipe f more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Was Toni Clark Your Supervisor?
If so, then you’ve got a special election today. Eleven candidates are vying for county supervisor in today’s Second District primarynot that the county election commission is going to help you out on its website, but, yes, there’s a primary .. more
Apr 27, 2010 6:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Warmth and Hospitality
Casablanca provides a perfect example of a restaurant settling on the right location. Chef/ownerJesse Musa first opened,Dining Out more
Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview