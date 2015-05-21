RSS

"Walking in Milwaukee"

This week Midwest party rapper Juiceboxxx released the video for his latest single, "Walking in Milwaukee," and true to its title, it does indeed feature Juiceboxxx traversing his home city on foot. He's not just a fare-weather pedestrian, either... more

May 21, 2015 2:00 PM On Music

The tiled Downtown storefront is sparsely decorated with a few scenes of the rocky Armenian landscape. Arin Bert Coffee and Grill (222 W. Wells St.), the only Armenian restaurant between Chicago and Toronto, offers a friendly, unpretentious... more

Dec 9, 2013 6:17 PM Dining Preview

Milwaukee is a Midwest melting pot. As such, our city does a great job in celebrating the many ethnicities and religious backgrounds of the people who live here more

Jul 17, 2013 12:18 AM Dining Preview

Casablanca’s story continues to evolve. Jesse Musa opened the restaurant in the late ’80s at a modest location on Mitchell Street. It later moved to a larger place on... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Dining Preview

Ed Wahhab, a successful graduate of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, ultimately found the restaurant business preferable to nuclear engineering. In 2007, he opened Sababa, a casual café that mainly catered to... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Dining Preview

New vendors continue to open in the Milwaukee Public Market (400 N. Water St.)—by June, Nehring's Family Market will join the list. One business that has been in the market since Day 1, however, is Aladdin. The Middle Eastern deli became... more

Apr 26, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

When it comes to food, it’s hard to deny the benefits of immigration in this country. Because of the folks who carried with them on their journey into the United States their grandmother’s recipe for meatballs, or papa’s special recipe f more

Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Apr 27, 2010 6:36 PM Daily Dose

Casablanca provides a perfect example of a restaurant settling on the right location. Chef/ownerJesse Musa first opened,Dining Out more

Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

