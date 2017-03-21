Humor
Chris Head & The Honchos: Chicken Wire
On their second album, Chicken Wire, the Milwaukee trio Chris Head & Honchos progress along their take on rockin’ Americana. Singer/guitarist Head may be at his most compelling when there’s narrative tension in his lyrics, heightened by the... more
Mar 21, 2017 1:33 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Home Movies/Out on Digital 12.22
Filmed before Hollywood imposed a self-censorship code on its productions, Bad Girl is an emotionally, socially, sexually frank glimpse of working-class life and gender mores at the dawn of the Great Depression. more
Dec 20, 2016 2:06 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Citizens FUnited
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I hear our Governor Snidely Whiplash’s billionaire-boat, the USS Pay For Play, has sprung a leak, what the fock. &nb,Art for Art's Sake more
Sep 20, 2016 4:07 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Daze of the Dog
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I hear another fabulous Irish Fest has come and gone, which reminds me of a little story: Two Irish ladies,Art for Art's Sake more
Aug 23, 2016 2:51 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Not Quite a Hundred Things Not To Do
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, it’s that time of year for the Running of the Bulls gore fiesta over there where right now the pain in Spain falls mai,Art for Art's Sake more
Jul 12, 2016 3:20 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Another Froth of July
Art Kumbalek ruminates on Fourth of July 2016. more
Jun 28, 2016 4:00 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Local Jagoff Embraces Van Hagar
Jagoff Chad Stoobler boldly ruins everyone's night by playing OU812 in its entirety.FOND DU LAC, WI—Furthering his reputation for bothering bar patrons, an area man has once againinserted upwards of fifteen dollars into a jukebox so that he alon.. more
Wannabe Lovers: In Honor of Prince
A couple months ago, without a clue how soon the icon wouldbe gone, I wrote a piece that was inspired by Prince. Specifically, one of hismany, many great songs: "I Wanna be Your Lover.” Characteristic of the man’ssavvy with the fairer sex, i.. more
Thinking Responsibly
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I can’t deliver the palaver this week on how the brainwashed Tea Party/Evangelical/White Militia/Republican uber-faith,Art for Art's Sake more
Feb 2, 2016 4:24 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Bring Home the Beef
This time on the Sexpress Podcast, Tyler and Liz answer a conscientious 22 year old's question about how to make his girlfriend as happy as possible.To hear your question answered on a subsequent show, send it to sexpress@shepex.com, or write.. more
Dec 14, 2015 10:50 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Home Team Survivors Beat Zombies
Musingsabout zombies used to entail more of a commitment to a niche, and that nichecould be found at places like widely ignored lunch tables. What was once acultish fascination has gradually trended into the mainstream, so much so thatone of t.. more
Anthony Wood Will Show You The Funny
Much like taxes, friction and gravity, Humor is a powerful force. Like any powerful force, humor can be used for good, evil or...profit. This month in Madison, local ambassador of funny Anthony Wood (best known locally for writing A Cudahy.. more
Oct 17, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sexpress Podcast: Back In the Saddle
This week in the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about how to get back in the saddle after a traumatic experience. To hear your questions answered on a subsequent episode, send them to Sexpress@Shepex.com. more
Sep 16, 2015 3:57 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Phony Write-In Candidates are No Joke
I'm not especially psyched about foretelling the future with myown brand of dumb farce, but it does happen on occasion. Prior to the 2012elections, as a freelancer for a now-defunct paper in Fond du Lac—my birthplace,home base, and wellspring o.. more
Milwaukee Authors Making Their Mark
Wisconsinites are getting published in a variety of book genres. From fiction to memoirs to poetry, local authors are sharing their talent, ideas and experiences in enjoyable, thought-provoking way,Books more
Sep 10, 2015 4:43 PM Amanda Sullivan Books
Sexpress Podcast: What's your Number?
This time on the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about their girlfriend's "number," and whether or not he has the right to be upset. Want to see your question answered on a subsequent episode? Create a free account and ask .. more
Aug 26, 2015 8:09 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Wedding Woes
This time on the Sexpress Podcast: Is it a huge red flag for your significant other to take someone other than you as a date to a friend's wedding? Want more Sexpress Podcast? Check out the archive here.Would you like to hear your question.. more
Aug 19, 2015 4:06 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Long Distance Judo
This time on the Sexpress Podcast- Advice on how to maintain a long distance relationship, and whether to drop a martial arts night class. Plus, figure out why Liz says "I'm gonna give the worst advice ever." Want to have one of your relation.. more
Aug 5, 2015 4:03 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Movie Madness and Hubby Trouble
This week on the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about differences in taste, and how to manage a struggling marriage.To hear your question answered on a future episode, send it to sexpress@shepex.com, or in the comment sect.. more
Jul 22, 2015 4:24 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Exes and In-Laws
This time on the Sexpress podcast: Dating a girl who still hangs out with her exes, and the red flags of an unstable potential mother in-law.Also: A very good Ray Romano impression. Do you have a question for Tyler and Liz? Submit it in the c.. more
Jul 10, 2015 7:06 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress