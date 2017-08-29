RSS

Hunger Task Force

The organizers of the Attic Jams concert series have stayed true to their three priorities: local artists, local venues and local charities. Attic Jams’ next concert is at Good City Brewing on Sunday, Sept. 3—a benefit concert for Milwaukee... more

Aug 29, 2017 2:55 PM Local Music

On Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Deschutes Brewery willbring its Street Pub to Milwaukee. The Oregon brewery’s 400-ft travelingfestival will be located along Old World Third Street, near Kilbourn Avenue. The Street Pub will be .. more

Jul 20, 2017 8:44 PM Around MKE

Ordinary Days could be anywhere. The set by Scenic Designer Burt Gross is simple and elegant with functional pieces that suggest the skyline of a major city. There are specific references in the script that firmly set the show in New York City.. more

Mar 28, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The Milwaukee Bucks and Cousins Subs are teaming together for Block Out Hunger, benefiting Milwaukee’s Hunger Task Force and food pantries throughout Wisconsin. For every block the Bucks make this season, Cousins Subs will make a donation t... more

Mar 8, 2016 4:00 PM Expresso

Answer:participating in the Jewish Community Center Maccabi Games!The five-dayevent finds young athletes from around the world competing in various sports from soccer, tennis and swimming to golf, dance and table tennis. Butthe JCC Mac.. more

Jul 28, 2015 8:42 PM Around MKE

The paradigms with which human beings understand themselves change over time. Cutting-edge research into prehistoric art suggests our distant progenitors saw themselves as existing in a realm of animal spirits, requiring the intervention of... more

Apr 2, 2014 12:21 AM Visual Arts

Celebrating its 15th anniversary, Milwaukee Empty Bowls is a local, entirely volunteer-run nonprofit that uses art to increase awareness about hunger in the community and raises funds more

Dec 26, 2013 11:47 AM Expresso

Seven storytellers of widely varying backgrounds will take the stage at Ex Fabula’s latest Spectacular event, all rising to the same challenge: to win over the audience with short, autobiographical stories, all told more

Dec 18, 2013 1:47 AM This Week in Milwaukee

 Let’sstart by being controversial: the J.J. Abrams Star Trek “reboot” is amusing butlittle more than fodder for the summer blockbuster popcorn season. As for theoriginal series, which I devoured as a kid, seeing those episod.. more

Aug 11, 2013 2:46 PM I Hate Hollywood

Reports are surfacing that even more Republican legislators are now opposing parts of Gov. Scott Walker’s biennial state budget.In addition to rebuffing Walker’s more

Mar 20, 2013 2:13 PM Expresso

After years of reliably ticking off and disappointing all but his most forgiving fans, this year Billy Corgan did the unthinkable: He released a legitimately good new Smashing Pumpkins album. Tuneful, pretty and fierce, <em>Oceania</em> is the mos.. more

Sep 4, 2012 1:30 PM On Music

Funding Fun: SoundBites, a first-time 88Nine Radio Milwaukee fund-raiser, was top-notch. At the sold-out event in the Iron Horse Hotel, radio fans were treated to gourmet fare from nine top Milwaukee restaurants, while station DJs paired mu... more

Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

Think that a small donation can't make a difference? Think again. Even if you only have $20 to spare... more

Nov 22, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

Theatre is so ephemeral. It’s often quite difficult to tell if a performance actually having some kind of tangible effect on things rather than simply existing onstage for a span of time. It’s nice to see the occasional show that looks to do som.. more

Nov 10, 2011 2:07 PM Theater

The Skylight Opera Theatre reaches for a deliciously wide range of emotion with its production of Jacques Brel Is Alive and Well and Living in Paris. Keith Pitts’ set, designed to look like an old props warehouse, creates the proper mood fo... more

Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

Whiskey Bar is throwing the ultimate bash this Halloween! The three-night extravaganza takes place October 28-30, 2010. Thursday includes a Pumpkin Carving Contest, the winner gets either a year supply of Miller Lite or Jack Daniels! Plus, ... more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World: Selections From The Winterthur Collection more

Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

And the winner was…drumroll… a 2-foot-tall giraffe, created by the ever-inn MilwaukeeJournal Sentinel ,Boris + Doris on the town more

Jan 12, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

A packedroom at the Washington Park Senior Center gave all 19 Milwaukee Countysupervisor Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,News more

Nov 4, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

TheNew Age movement certainly isn’t an exclusive club, and this is causinga few pr St. Paul Pioneer Press ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

