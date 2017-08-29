Hunger Task Force
Milwaukee's Attic Jams Music Series Throws Concerts for Charities
The organizers of the Attic Jams concert series have stayed true to their three priorities: local artists, local venues and local charities. Attic Jams’ next concert is at Good City Brewing on Sunday, Sept. 3—a benefit concert for Milwaukee... more
Aug 29, 2017 2:55 PM Shaye Graves Local Music
Deschutes Brewery Supports Hunger Task Force with Milwaukee Street Pub
On Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Deschutes Brewery willbring its Street Pub to Milwaukee. The Oregon brewery’s 400-ft travelingfestival will be located along Old World Third Street, near Kilbourn Avenue. The Street Pub will be .. more
Jul 20, 2017 8:44 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE
Two Interesting Pairs in Brief Music on the Small Stage
Ordinary Days could be anywhere. The set by Scenic Designer Burt Gross is simple and elegant with functional pieces that suggest the skyline of a major city. There are specific references in the script that firmly set the show in New York City.. more
Mar 28, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Bucks and Cousins Subs Supporting Hunger Task Force
The Milwaukee Bucks and Cousins Subs are teaming together for Block Out Hunger, benefiting Milwaukee’s Hunger Task Force and food pantries throughout Wisconsin. For every block the Bucks make this season, Cousins Subs will make a donation t... more
Mar 8, 2016 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
What Are 1,000 Jewish Teens Doing In Milwaukee From August 2-7?
Answer:participating in the Jewish Community Center Maccabi Games!The five-dayevent finds young athletes from around the world competing in various sports from soccer, tennis and swimming to golf, dance and table tennis. Butthe JCC Mac.. more
Jul 28, 2015 8:42 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Race, Identity and the 'American Cypher'
The paradigms with which human beings understand themselves change over time. Cutting-edge research into prehistoric art suggests our distant progenitors saw themselves as existing in a realm of animal spirits, requiring the intervention of... more
Apr 2, 2014 12:21 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Heroes of the Week: Milwaukee Empty Bowls Volunteers
Celebrating its 15th anniversary, Milwaukee Empty Bowls is a local, entirely volunteer-run nonprofit that uses art to increase awareness about hunger in the community and raises funds more
Dec 26, 2013 11:47 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 19-23
Seven storytellers of widely varying backgrounds will take the stage at Ex Fabula’s latest Spectacular event, all rising to the same challenge: to win over the audience with short, autobiographical stories, all told more
Dec 18, 2013 1:47 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Let’sstart by being controversial: the J.J. Abrams Star Trek “reboot” is amusing butlittle more than fodder for the summer blockbuster popcorn season. As for theoriginal series, which I devoured as a kid, seeing those episod.. more
Aug 11, 2013 2:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Issue of the Week: More GOP Resistance to Walker’s Agenda
Reports are surfacing that even more Republican legislators are now opposing parts of Gov. Scott Walker’s biennial state budget.In addition to rebuffing Walker’s more
Mar 20, 2013 2:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Smashing Pumpkins Will Play "Intimate" Arena Tour Kickoff at the Riverside
After years of reliably ticking off and disappointing all but his most forgiving fans, this year Billy Corgan did the unthinkable: He released a legitimately good new Smashing Pumpkins album. Tuneful, pretty and fierce, <em>Oceania</em> is the mos.. more
Sep 4, 2012 1:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Boris and Doris On the Town
Funding Fun: SoundBites, a first-time 88Nine Radio Milwaukee fund-raiser, was top-notch. At the sold-out event in the Iron Horse Hotel, radio fans were treated to gourmet fare from nine top Milwaukee restaurants, while station DJs paired mu... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
The Power of Small Contributions
Think that a small donation can't make a difference? Think again. Even if you only have $20 to spare... more
Nov 22, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Charity Play Reading With The Fools
Theatre is so ephemeral. It’s often quite difficult to tell if a performance actually having some kind of tangible effect on things rather than simply existing onstage for a span of time. It’s nice to see the occasional show that looks to do som.. more
Nov 10, 2011 2:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Skylight Opera Brings ‘Jacques Brel’ to Life
The Skylight Opera Theatre reaches for a deliciously wide range of emotion with its production of Jacques Brel Is Alive and Well and Living in Paris. Keith Pitts’ set, designed to look like an old props warehouse, creates the proper mood fo... more
Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Wicked Whiskey Weekend
Whiskey Bar is throwing the ultimate bash this Halloween! The three-night extravaganza takes place October 28-30, 2010. Thursday includes a Pumpkin Carving Contest, the winner gets either a year supply of Miller Lite or Jack Daniels! Plus, ... more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Quilts In a Material World
Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World: Selections From The Winterthur Collection more
Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Boris and Doris On the Town
And the winner was…drumroll… a 2-foot-tall giraffe, created by the ever-inn MilwaukeeJournal Sentinel ,Boris + Doris on the town more
Jan 12, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Milwaukee Residents Tell County Supervisors to Remember Needy, Public Good
A packedroom at the Washington Park Senior Center gave all 19 Milwaukee Countysupervisor Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,News more
Nov 4, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Diamond in the Rough
TheNew Age movement certainly isn’t an exclusive club, and this is causinga few pr St. Paul Pioneer Press ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE