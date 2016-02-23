RSS
Hunx And His Punx
Album Review: Seth Bogart (Burger Records)
On his self-titled album, Seth Bogart’s expands his oeuvre by emerging from his Hunx persona (who also recorded and toured as frontman for the bubblegum-punk band Hunx and His Punx), foregrounding his real name and shifting his music closer... more
Feb 23, 2016 2:10 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 16-22
Milwaukee's looking at King Tuff, Jason Mraz, Chromeo and more. more
Oct 15, 2014 1:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Hunx and His Punx w/ Hunters and Pow Wow @ Cactus Club
After the gooey, girl group vibes of their 2011 debut album Too Young to Be in Love, San Francisco garage rockers Hunx and His Punx’s new Street Punk, out now on Hardly Art Records, is something o,Concert Reviews more
Aug 20, 2013 10:28 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
