Hurricane Sandy

Issue of the Week: Sold to the Lowest Bidder
In yet another stunning example of his arrogance and disregard for the common good, Gov. Scott Walker has asked for unprecedented authority to sell off taxpayer-funded, publicly owned property without public more
May 21, 2013 8:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Local College and University Students Making a Difference
Milwaukee’s colleges and universities are the source of a plethora of service-minded student organizations that are improving our community. Though there are many student initiatives and organizations that are Heroes of the more
May 21, 2013 8:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Change? Learn? Compromise? Grow? Not These Republicans
Hearing so much chatter about "change" in the Republican Party, the innocent voter might believe that the Republicans had learned important lessons from their stinging electoral defeat. On closer examination more
Nov 25, 2012 5:15 PM Joe Conason News Features