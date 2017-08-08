RSS

The Hurt Locker

Kathryn Bigelow directs a sweaty immersion into the fear and chaos of 1960s racial violence in her new film Detroit. more

Aug 8, 2017 2:08 PM Film Reviews

I remember ages ago there was a show on Comedy Central called Comics Only . The idea was to have stand-up comedians sitting around talking in a talk-show like format. It ended up being little more than stand-ups doing their stand-up routines sitti.. more

Feb 28, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

Kathryn Bigelow upset the odds in 2009 when her indie-scale, grunt-level look at the Iraq War, The Hurt Locker, knocked aside her ex-husband James Cameron’s 3D extravaganza, Avatar, at Oscar time. Although her latest more

Jan 15, 2013 2:53 PM Film Reviews

UWM Theatre stages a couple of shows this coming month written by female playwrights about women.The UWM Theatre season begins with a studio theatre production as UWM Labworks stages A Piece of My Heart. Shirley Lauro'Âs portrait of six women .. more

Oct 6, 2011 6:43 PM Theater

Will wonders never cease? Or have the Oscars redressed their sometimes-dubious reputation by nominating an unheralded, gritty, independent war film of unlikely audience appeal—a film barely screened before being rushed to DVD and that gross... more

Mar 2, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

A few years ago I expressed the thought that the Academy was in danger of losing touch with mainstream audiences. Not that I wasn’t pleased by the Oscar nods to great and adventurous films like No Country for Old Men, but the obvious downside str.. more

Feb 2, 2010 2:36 PM I Hate Hollywood

Originally, Bigelow had planned to shoot the film in Kuwait. However, when she and the The Hurt Locker ,Film more

Jul 23, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

