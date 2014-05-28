Hush
The Delphines Drop a Punchy Full-Length Debut
While they’ve generated a remarkable amount of attention and acclaim over the last two years, both locally and beyond, there’s always been something conspicuously missing from The Delphines spotless discography: a more
May 28, 2014 2:07 AM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Asobi Seksu Turns the Volume Down, Way Down
I hate when this happens: A band improves by leaps and bounds between albums, with the implied promise of even better things to come—and then doesn't deliver. The latest offenders are Asobi Seksu, the beauty-seeking New York shoegaze band that thr.. more
Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Scarring Party
One of the most enticing curiosities on the Milwaukee music scene, The Scarring Party play old timey, tuba- and accordion-driven jazz; classic American music as re-imagined through the lens of Tom Waits records and haunted carnival rides. Althoug... more
Jun 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee