RSS

The Hussy

musicgateway.jpg.jpe

Photo by Jessica Kaminski

Signing to the Fat Wreck Chords record label pushed Milwaukee pop-punk staples Direct Hit to make their best album yet, Wasted Mind. They perform an album release show on Saturday, June 25 at Milwaukee’s Metal Grill. more

Jun 21, 2016 4:09 PM Music Feature

phylums.jpg.jpe

It was an evening in two acts at the Cactus Club on Saturday night. With four bands on the bill, there was a clear divide in crowd attention, though not in musical quality. As the premiere show for,Concert Reviews more

May 18, 2014 9:46 PM Concert Reviews

the hussy.jpg.jpe

Friday’s Linneman’s lineup was a statewide affair, featuring bands from Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay, all linked by the ubiquitous Bobby Hussy and his label Kind Turkey. And while I had come,Concert Reviews more

Apr 15, 2013 8:47 AM Concert Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES