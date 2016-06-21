The Hussy
Direct Hit Make Their Fat Wreck Chords Debut
Signing to the Fat Wreck Chords record label pushed Milwaukee pop-punk staples Direct Hit to make their best album yet, Wasted Mind. They perform an album release show on Saturday, June 25 at Milwaukee’s Metal Grill. more
Jun 21, 2016 4:09 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Phylums w/ The Hussy, No Bueno and Towers @ Cactus Club
It was an evening in two acts at the Cactus Club on Saturday night. With four bands on the bill, there was a clear divide in crowd attention, though not in musical quality. As the premiere show for,Concert Reviews more
May 18, 2014 9:46 PM Arielle Smith Concert Reviews
Mystery Girls w/ The Hussy and Trent Fox and the Tenants @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
Friday’s Linneman’s lineup was a statewide affair, featuring bands from Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay, all linked by the ubiquitous Bobby Hussy and his label Kind Turkey. And while I had come,Concert Reviews more
Apr 15, 2013 8:47 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews