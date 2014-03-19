Hydrogen Jukebox
A Sleek, Chilling 'Hydrogen Jukebox'
Artistic Director Viswa Subbaraman continues his bold debut season at Skylight Music Theatre with Hydrogen Jukebox, marking the theater’s first Philip Glass opera production. It runs through March 30 more
ACLU of Wisconsin’s Bill of Rights Celebration Will Honor Joel McNally and Preview 'Hydrogen Jukebox'
Next Wednesday, March 12, the Wisconsin Chapter ofthe American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) will hold its annual Bill of Rightscelebration.ACLU has been working hard on a number of projectsincluding, most prominently and recently, trying to str.. more
A Howl from Philip Glass
Hydrogen Jukebox begins with a repeated note, sounding over and over like a warning alarm in a nightmare, as a melody’s shadow passes beneath the poetry of Allen Ginsberg sung by a soloist. Its name derived from a line in Ginsberg’s “Howl x... more
Revolution and Freedom in the 55th Season
Viswa Subbaraman (pronounced VISH-wah Soo-buh-RAH-mahn) begins his tenure as artistic director for the Skylight Music Theatre during the 2013-2014 season. The 36-year-old West Texas native recently moved to more
Kid Sister
It took Chicago rapper Kid Sister more than two years to follow up her perky, 2007 Kanye West-assisted pedicure single “Pro Nails” with a full album, but her 2009 debut Ultraviolet largely lives up to that song’s promise, drawing more
