Hyperlocal MKE #11 – G E N E R A T I O N Comes to UWM’s INOVA
Co-curators Maria Gillespie (choreographer) and Tim Russell(composer) continue the 3rd season of their interdisciplinary experimentalimprovisation on Sunday, Oct 23 at UWM’s INOVA gallery in Kenilworth Studios. Guest artists will be cre.. more
Oct 20, 2016 4:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Artists Helping Artists Create
Off the Cuff interview’s Milwaukee dance artist Joelle Worm, facilitator of The Field Milwaukee, a forum to provide performing artists with feedback. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:48 PM Devin Settle Off the Cuff
Hyperlocal Serves Fresh Improvisation
For food to beconsidered “locally” grown it must be purchased or consumed within 100 miles ofits point of origin. If a local experimental and improvised collaborationbetween Milwaukee dancers and musicians is to be believed, for art t.. more
Sep 23, 2015 1:36 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
DANCE HAPPENING: ‘Hyperlocal #4: Tuning’
No one knows what will happen at Hyperlocal #4: Tuning, an entirely improvised hour of dreamy music and dance by some of Milwaukee’s most compelling and fearless performing choreographers and composers. more
Apr 21, 2015 9:35 PM John Schneider Dance
Dance Happening: Oni Dance Presents ‘Palimpsest’
Choreographer Maria Gillespie and her Milwaukee and Los Angeles collaborators will present new dance-music-media performance works. more
Mar 31, 2015 8:09 PM John Schneider Dance
Korean Lettuce Wraps at Seoul
Lettuce wraps have become quite the trend at Chinese and Thai restaurants. Indeed, it is nearly mandatory to order them at P.F. Chang’s. They are also a tradition at Korean restaurants, especially those that specialize in tabletop barbecues... more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview