Co-curators Maria Gillespie (choreographer) and Tim Russell(composer) continue the 3rd season of their interdisciplinary experimentalimprovisation on Sunday, Oct 23 at UWM’s INOVA gallery in Kenilworth Studios. Guest artists will be cre.. more

Oct 20, 2016 4:03 PM Around MKE

Off the Cuff interview’s Milwaukee dance artist Joelle Worm, facilitator of The Field Milwaukee, a forum to provide performing artists with feedback. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:48 PM Off the Cuff

James Tomasello

For food to beconsidered “locally” grown it must be purchased or consumed within 100 miles ofits point of origin. If a local experimental and improvised collaborationbetween Milwaukee dancers and musicians is to be believed, for art t.. more

Sep 23, 2015 1:36 PM Around MKE

No one knows what will happen at Hyperlocal #4: Tuning, an entirely improvised hour of dreamy music and dance by some of Milwaukee’s most compelling and fearless performing choreographers and composers. more

Apr 21, 2015 9:35 PM Dance

Choreographer Maria Gillespie and her Milwaukee and Los Angeles collaborators will present new dance-music-media performance works. more

Mar 31, 2015 8:09 PM Dance

Lettuce wraps have become quite the trend at Chinese and Thai restaurants. Indeed, it is nearly mandatory to order them at P.F. Chang’s. They are also a tradition at Korean restaurants, especially those that specialize in tabletop barbecues... more

Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

