I-94
Weigh In on Proposed $1.1 Billion Expansion of I-94
The state Department of Transportation is taking public comments until April 15 on its $1.1 billion proposal to expand the I-94 Stadium Interchange through the heart of the city’s West Side. more
Apr 5, 2016 4:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
A Big I-94 Closure is Scheduled For this Month
With so much construction during the summer season, it can be difficult to tell which closures are serious and which ones are relatively minor. Here's one of the major ones: Beginning Friday, July 18 at 11 p.m., I-94 will be closed to all traffic .. more
Jul 11, 2014 12:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Court Order May Force Wisconsin DOT To Improve Public Transit
Last week, a federal judge delivered what could be a huge victory for Milwaukee’s public transit users when he ruled that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation more
May 22, 2013 3:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Alternative Press Tour w/ Never Shout Never
Never Shout Never, the breakout MySpace emo band fronted by heartthrob singer-songwriter Christofer Drew, tops this year’s Alternative Press tour, which stops at the Rave this evening. Among the other emo and pop-punk bands featured on the more
Apr 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Straight Shootin' John McCain?
John McCain may once have been a straight talker, but the mainstream media has often overlooked the crooked path he took during the 2008 campaign. Political activist Robert Greenwald made an effort to go around the gatekeepers and reach the public.. more
Sep 22, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Gableman Won the Election, But Will He Sit on the Court?
Just about everyone denouncedBurnett County Judge Michael Gableman’s false, ra What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Expresso more
Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso