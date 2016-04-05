RSS

I-94

freeway.jpg.jpe

The state Department of Transportation is taking public comments until April 15 on its $1.1 billion proposal to expand the I-94 Stadium Interchange through the heart of the city’s West Side. more

Apr 5, 2016 4:00 PM News Features 10 Comments

construction.jpg.jpe

With so much construction during the summer season, it can be difficult to tell which closures are serious and which ones are relatively minor. Here's one of the major ones: Beginning Friday, July 18 at 11 p.m., I-94 will be closed to all traffic .. more

Jul 11, 2014 12:45 PM Around MKE

r-101-highway-construction-large570.jpg.jpe

Last week, a federal judge delivered what could be a huge victory for Milwaukee’s public transit users when he ruled that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation more

May 22, 2013 3:53 PM News Features

blogimage10463.jpe

Never Shout Never, the breakout MySpace emo band fronted by heartthrob singer-songwriter Christofer Drew, tops this year’s Alternative Press tour, which stops at the Rave this evening. Among the other emo and pop-punk bands featured on the more

Apr 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

John McCain may once have been a straight talker, but the mainstream media has often overlooked the crooked path he took during the 2008 campaign. Political activist Robert Greenwald made an effort to go around the gatekeepers and reach the public.. more

Sep 22, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage1598.jpe

Just about everyone denouncedBurnett County Judge Michael Gableman’s false, ra What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Expresso more

Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso

SOCIAL UPDATES