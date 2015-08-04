I.N.J. Culbard
In Search of Lost Time: Swann’s Way: A Graphic Novel (Liveright Publishing Corp.), by Marcel Proust, adapted by Stéphane Heuet / The King in Yellow (Abrams/SelfMadeHero), by Robert W. Chambers, adapted by I.N.J. Culbard
Graphic novel adaptations of existing texts often serve as shortcuts for people lacking the time or ambition to engage with the original novel. Such is certainly one of the uses for Stéphane Heuet’s adaptation of Marcel Proust’s In Search o... more
Aug 4, 2015 6:10 PM David Luhrssen Books
Celeste (SelfMadeHero), by I.N.J. Culbard
An extraterrestrial phenomenon impacts the lives of three otherwise unconnected people in widely spaced parts of the Earth—Los Angeles, London and a Japanese forest. With Celeste, graphic novelist I.N.J. Culbard lets the visual aspects of t... more
Jun 19, 2014 9:07 PM Morton Shlabotnik Books
The Case of Charles Dexter Ward (SelfMadeHero), by H.P Lovecraft and I.N.J. Culbard
Many short stories by 20th-century master of horror H.P. Lovecraft have been transposed in recent years into graphic novel format. One of the artists involved in those projects, I.N.J. Culbard, has moved on to Lovecraft’s novella more
Apr 19, 2013 5:14 PM David Luhrssen Books