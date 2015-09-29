RSS

Ian Anderson

"No Exceptions"

Milwaukee songwriter Martha Cannon has been takingher time on a follow-up to her debut album as Lady Cannon, 2012’s biting Whiskey Dear . There’s stillmore waiting ahead: Lady Cannon's sophomore album, Ourselves in Time, Through Utility , won’t.. more

Sep 29, 2015 4:00 PM On Music

WarChild was Jethro Tull’s last great album, a return to songs after the band’s segue into overblown opuses. The 40th Anniversary Theatre Edition includes stereo mixes of the original LP plus a glut of additional material, including previou... more

Dec 17, 2014 2:44 PM Album Reviews

<p> In his long-stemmed intro to “The Murders in the Rue Morgue,” Edgar Allan Poe decried chess as an example of the common confusion between complexity and profundity. The “higher powers of the reflective intellect,” he asserted, are better exerc.. more

May 3, 2012 3:29 PM I Hate Hollywood

In addition to being the day before Thanksgiving, it’s also the 60th anniversary of the first ever performance of Guys & Dolls. It was the first of some 1,200 performances in the popular musical’s original run. Having been produced countless tim.. more

Nov 24, 2010 9:49 PM Theater

Though the acoustic quartet Abalone Dots hails from a small town on the outskirts of Sweden, their music owes little debt to their homeland. Instead, the group draws from the rootsy, neo-traditional bluegrass of American acts like Nickel more

Sep 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Ghosts, the third album from the young Minneapolis band One For The Team, is part break-up record, loaded with all the recriminations that term connotes, and part escapist fantasy about befriending a ghost. It’s a bittersweet pairing: Having a spi.. more

Jul 13, 2010 2:14 PM On Music

Milwaukee is bring an acoustic Jethro Tull to town! Ian Anderson will be performing live at the Pabst on Tuesday, October 6 at 8pm. Be a part of this very special evening, come early to see the Street Te,Promotions more

Oct 6, 2009 12:00 AM Promotions 2 Comments

It’s one of those facts that wows you every time you hear it, kind of like learning for the first time that The Eagles claim the best selling album of all time: Flute-rock band Jethro Tull has sold over 60 million albums. Lest there be any ... more

Oct 6, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 6 Comments

Insurgent Theatre took its recent production on the road punk-style, performing Paint the Paint the Town ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

