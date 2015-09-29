Ian Anderson
Watch Lady Cannon's Mournful "No Exceptions" Video
Milwaukee songwriter Martha Cannon has been takingher time on a follow-up to her debut album as Lady Cannon, 2012’s biting Whiskey Dear . There’s stillmore waiting ahead: Lady Cannon's sophomore album, Ourselves in Time, Through Utility , won’t.. more
Sep 29, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jethro Tull: WarChild: The 40th Anniversary Theatre Edition (Parlophone)
WarChild was Jethro Tull’s last great album, a return to songs after the band’s segue into overblown opuses. The 40th Anniversary Theatre Edition includes stereo mixes of the original LP plus a glut of additional material, including previou... more
Dec 17, 2014 2:44 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Bobby Fischer v. Planet Earth
<p> In his long-stemmed intro to “The Murders in the Rue Morgue,” Edgar Allan Poe decried chess as an example of the common confusion between complexity and profundity. The “higher powers of the reflective intellect,” he asserted, are better exerc.. more
May 3, 2012 3:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Gamblers and Hustlers for the Holidays
In addition to being the day before Thanksgiving, it’s also the 60th anniversary of the first ever performance of Guys & Dolls. It was the first of some 1,200 performances in the popular musical’s original run. Having been produced countless tim.. more
Nov 24, 2010 9:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Abalone Dots
Though the acoustic quartet Abalone Dots hails from a small town on the outskirts of Sweden, their music owes little debt to their homeland. Instead, the group draws from the rootsy, neo-traditional bluegrass of American acts like Nickel more
Sep 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
One For The Team Walks with "Ghosts"
Ghosts, the third album from the young Minneapolis band One For The Team, is part break-up record, loaded with all the recriminations that term connotes, and part escapist fantasy about befriending a ghost. It’s a bittersweet pairing: Having a spi.. more
Jul 13, 2010 2:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Ian Anderson w/ Jethro Tull (10/6)
Milwaukee is bring an acoustic Jethro Tull to town! Ian Anderson will be performing live at the Pabst on Tuesday, October 6 at 8pm. Be a part of this very special evening, come early to see the Street Te,Promotions more
Oct 6, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions 2 Comments
Ian Anderson
It’s one of those facts that wows you every time you hear it, kind of like learning for the first time that The Eagles claim the best selling album of all time: Flute-rock band Jethro Tull has sold over 60 million albums. Lest there be any ... more
Oct 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 6 Comments
Paint the Town
Insurgent Theatre took its recent production on the road punk-style, performing Paint the Paint the Town ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee