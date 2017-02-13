Ian & The Dream
“You Gotta Be Dirty;
Michael Grogan’s new book You Gotta Be Dirty: The OutlawsMotorcycle Club In & Around Wisconsin is an eye-opening look at an uglypart of the Cream City’s past (and present) and sheds new light on anunder-recognized aspect of Milwaukee’s cultu.. more
Feb 13, 2017 4:44 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments
Ian and the Dream: New Dreams
On New Dreams, the imprint of Paul McCartney, Brian Wilson, Todd Rundgren and other heroes of pop craft from long before bandleader Ian Ash’s birth can be heard writ large. The 10 songs are replete with vintage instrumentation and hooks eno... more
Aug 30, 2016 3:20 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Ian and The Dream: California Cauliflower
Though he claims Brian Wilson and Paul McCartney as inspirations, Waukesha native Ian Ash doesn’t quite as much encompass the simultaneous universality and specificity of The Beatles and The Beach Boys at their best (the latter band’s “Veg... more
Oct 8, 2014 2:29 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee
Idiosyncratic even by director Alex Cox’s standards, the 1987 absurdist spaghetti Western Straight to Hell was scripted and filmed quickly—when a planned Nicaraguan concert tour with Joe Strummer, Elvis Costello and The Pogues was scrapped,... more
Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee