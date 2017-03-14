RSS

Ian Mckellen

Director Bill Condon commissioned several new songs for his live action reboot of Beauty and the Beast, which was predicted to make a princely $150 million during its opening weekend. more

Mar 14, 2017 2:24 PM Film Clips

Oneof this year’s best films is out on DVD. As Mr. Holmes slips back and forth intime, Ian McKellen gives what are essentially two brilliant performances,playing Sherlock Holmes as the already aged Baker Street sleuth in 1918 .. more

Oct 20, 2015 1:24 PM I Hate Hollywood

Ian McKellen stars as an aged Sherlock Holmes in Mr. Holmes more

Jul 21, 2015 9:07 PM Film Reviews

In The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, the final installment of the three-part film adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit, the dragon Smaug abandons his cave of treasures to unleash his wrath upon the hapless inhabitants of Lake-... more

Dec 17, 2014 11:40 AM Film Clips

Drew Barrymore, whose most memorable role of the past decade cast her as Adam Sandler’s memory-challenged girl in 50 First Dates, returns here as his love interest. Following their disastrous introduction during a blind date, Jim and Lauren... more

May 22, 2014 1:00 AM Film Clips

“I didn’t live a lot of lies, but I lived one big one,” Lance Armstrong tells documentarian Alex Gibney, but even that admission is probably untrue. The Armstrong Lie is an unflinching look at the career of cycling’s more

Dec 11, 2013 1:15 AM Film Clips

As just about everyone involved with the recording has made clear time and time again, Dark Side of the Moon was never intended to sync up with the 1939 musical The Wizard of Oz —and 1973 studio technology would have made more

Sep 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Ian McKellen, one of cinema's grand old men, was once young. This obvious observation was brought home by the DVD release of “Country Matters,” a 1972 British television series starring McKellen as an Edwardian art instructor in an idyllic rural.. more

Sep 9, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

