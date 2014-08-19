RSS

Ian Olvera

localmusic.jpg.jpe

There’s a degree of audacity inherent in fronting a band. To write songs, present them to the world and perform them in front of crowds requires real confidence. The Midwestern Charm’s Connor La Mue doesn’t have that. By his own account, he... more

Aug 19, 2014 9:49 PM Local Music

music.jpg.jpe

In music few things are as romanticized as the session album, an album recorded in a burst of inspiration at a distinct place during a distinct time. For every session album, though, there are just as many like The Sleepwalker’s new Lost My... more

Apr 2, 2014 12:53 AM Music Feature

the sleepwalkers.jpg.jpg.jpe

Looks like it'll be an eventful year for Milwaukee by way of Green Bay power-poppers The Sleepwalkers, who have a truncated new name (they used to be Ian Olvera and the Sleepwalkers) and a new album on the horizon. The group's sophomore record Los.. more

Feb 6, 2014 4:00 PM On Music

big-star.jpg.jpe

Tribute shows are a dime a dozen on just about any concert calendar, but they usually don’t offer much in the way of variety, mostly sticking to big, marketable musical brands—your Elvises, Beatles and Pink more

Dec 26, 2013 2:32 AM Local Music

blogimage9949.jpe

Soft-spoken, ladylike and with a whimsical, slightly absurdist view on marital relationships, comedian Rita Rudner made a name for herself with appearances on television shows like “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” and more

Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES