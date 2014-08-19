Ian Olvera
The Midwestern Charm Survive ‘Growing Pains’
There’s a degree of audacity inherent in fronting a band. To write songs, present them to the world and perform them in front of crowds requires real confidence. The Midwestern Charm’s Connor La Mue doesn’t have that. By his own account, he... more
Aug 19, 2014 9:49 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Sleepwalkers Double Down on 'Lost My Mind in Stereo'
In music few things are as romanticized as the session album, an album recorded in a burst of inspiration at a distinct place during a distinct time. For every session album, though, there are just as many like The Sleepwalker’s new Lost My... more
Apr 2, 2014 12:53 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Stream a New Track From The Sleepwalkers Ahead of April's Album Release
Looks like it'll be an eventful year for Milwaukee by way of Green Bay power-poppers The Sleepwalkers, who have a truncated new name (they used to be Ian Olvera and the Sleepwalkers) and a new album on the horizon. The group's sophomore record Los.. more
Feb 6, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Musicians Honor Big Star
Tribute shows are a dime a dozen on just about any concert calendar, but they usually don’t offer much in the way of variety, mostly sticking to big, marketable musical brands—your Elvises, Beatles and Pink more
Dec 26, 2013 2:32 AM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Rita Rudner
Soft-spoken, ladylike and with a whimsical, slightly absurdist view on marital relationships, comedian Rita Rudner made a name for herself with appearances on television shows like “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” and more
