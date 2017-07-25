RSS

Ian'S Pizza

This weekend’s Street Eats food and beer truck event in Milwaukee’s Third Ward will have an Irish theme. more

Jul 25, 2017 1:50 PM Short Order

Last night, Landmark Lanes celebrated its 90th anniversaryon Milwaukee’s East Side. In a time when a number of bars and restaurants areclosing in the area and the neighborhood is evolving at a rapid pace, Landmark,along with its neighbor.. more

May 18, 2017 4:51 PM Around MKE

A guide to some of the Milwaukee area’s finest pizzerias. more

Aug 30, 2016 2:51 PM Dining Out

Gluten-free pizza crust is a saving grace for those with Celiac disease, a concern about GMOs in commercial farming or a desire to avoid “wheat belly.” Among the Milwaukee pizzerias offering this option are Transfer Pizzeria Café, Ian’s ... more

Aug 30, 2016 2:28 PM Dining Out

After three years on the East Side, the Le Freak dance party has found a new home at Company Brewing. more

Nov 24, 2015 7:08 PM Music Feature

Milwaukee rapper WebsterX and producer Q The Sun aren't the first rap acts to sample Radiohead. The Roots have done it. So have Lupe Fiasco and Joe Budden—hell, even Lloyd Banks has. But few have immersed themselves quite as deeply in the band's v.. more

Nov 17, 2015 9:00 PM On Music

A traveling exhibit featuring pottery and other functional decorative objects molded from clay comes to the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in “Art in Clay: Masterworks of North Carolina Earthenware.” The exhibition focuses on the work more

Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s ‘rock & roll nouveau’ quartet 2morrow Evr After got a nice taste of national exposure when they heard their “U Can’t Buy This” on Little Steven’s Underground Garage program on Sirius XM Radio. High on more

Sep 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

