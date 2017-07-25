Ian'S Pizza
Good Food, Good Beer Friday in the Third Ward
This weekend’s Street Eats food and beer truck event in Milwaukee’s Third Ward will have an Irish theme. more
Jul 25, 2017 1:50 PM Morton Shlabotnik Short Order
Landmark Lanes Celebrates 90 Years
Last night, Landmark Lanes celebrated its 90th anniversaryon Milwaukee’s East Side. In a time when a number of bars and restaurants areclosing in the area and the neighborhood is evolving at a rapid pace, Landmark,along with its neighbor.. more
May 18, 2017 4:51 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
2016 Pizza Guide
A guide to some of the Milwaukee area’s finest pizzerias. more
Aug 30, 2016 2:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Out
Gluten-Free Crust: How It’s Made and Where to Find It
Gluten-free pizza crust is a saving grace for those with Celiac disease, a concern about GMOs in commercial farming or a desire to avoid “wheat belly.” Among the Milwaukee pizzerias offering this option are Transfer Pizzeria Café, Ian’s ... more
Aug 30, 2016 2:28 PM Selena Milewski Dining Out
Le Freak Moves its Pizza Dance Party to Riverwest
After three years on the East Side, the Le Freak dance party has found a new home at Company Brewing. more
Nov 24, 2015 7:08 PM Colton Dunham Music Feature
WebsterX and Q The Sun Channel Radiohead on Their New EP
Milwaukee rapper WebsterX and producer Q The Sun aren't the first rap acts to sample Radiohead. The Roots have done it. So have Lupe Fiasco and Joe Budden—hell, even Lloyd Banks has. But few have immersed themselves quite as deeply in the band's v.. more
Nov 17, 2015 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Art in Clay
A traveling exhibit featuring pottery and other functional decorative objects molded from clay comes to the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in “Art in Clay: Masterworks of North Carolina Earthenware.” The exhibition focuses on the work more
Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
2morrow Evr After
Milwaukee’s ‘rock & roll nouveau’ quartet 2morrow Evr After got a nice taste of national exposure when they heard their “U Can’t Buy This” on Little Steven’s Underground Garage program on Sirius XM Radio. High on more
Sep 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments