Icarus/Drifting
Pundamonium At Shank Hall This Weekend
Some of the best fun to be had at an improv comedy show doesn’t necessarily have a whole lot to do with the comedy itself. Some of the most interesting aspects of improv rest just beyond the moment. Outside the jokes themselves it’s fascin.. more
May 19, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Belle Weather Take a Chance
It’s no mystery that most bands face challenges on a daily basis, from where to play to the creation of set lists to what items they can afford. More so than most bands, though, Milwaukee’s The Belle Weather seek out challenges more
Jul 9, 2013 11:08 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
The Sheboygan sextet Icarus/Drifting classifies its sound as “Gypsy rock,” capturing a traveling vagabond vibe that touches on tender, wistful folk and dramatic, skyward alternative rock. It’s a violin-laced mix that embraces more
Feb 18, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The many influences of Milwaukee’s Icarus/Drifting mingle in a sound serious enough to be considered prog and loose enough to find favor among some jam band enthusiasts. At times, the group’s expansive mix of violin and rock instrumentation... more
Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews