Ideawake Gives Employees a Voice
As a company grows to employ hundreds, and even thousands ofpeople, it becomes continually harder for frontline employees’ ideas to reachmanagement. This disconnect can become frustrating and lead to employeesbecoming disen.. more
Nov 23, 2016 6:36 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Startup Milwaukee to Host Inaugural Milwaukee Startup Week
Local entrepreneurship organization Startup Milwaukee is planning its first ever Milwaukee StartupWeek scheduled for Nov. 1 through 6 at various locations around SoutheastWisconsin.The event is billed as entrepreneur-led, and hopes to,“b.. more
Jun 10, 2016 5:02 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
The Christmas Music of Mannheim Steamroller by Chip Davis
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra would later update and amp up the same formula with some progged-out electric guitars, but Mannheim Steamroller was the first outfit to make a fortune modernizing Christmas classics for New Age listeners. more
Dec 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Barenaked Ladies w/ Jukebox the Ghost
Given how instrumental his hearty voice and quirky humor were to both the band’s image and sound, it’s surprising how little Barenaked Ladies’ longtime co-songwriter Steven Page is missed from the band’s latest record, All in Good more
Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee