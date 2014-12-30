RSS

Ideology

economic-growth.jpg.jpe

Under Scott Walker, Wisconsin has tried to grow its economy by lowering wages, slashing public investment, weakening public schools and not taking advantage of the Affordable Care Act. This is in contrast to states that have strengthened th... more

Dec 30, 2014 11:38 PM Expresso 15 Comments

paulryanap-500x333.jpg.jpe

Nobody in Washington talks much about the poor in America these days, even though they are more and more with us in the economic aftermath of the Great Recession. Perhaps that is why more

Nov 24, 2013 7:13 PM News Features

hi-margaret-thatcher-852-8col.jpg.jpe

Amid all the suffocating claptrap celebrating Margaret Thatcher in the media, only the British themselves seem able to provide a refreshing hit of brisk reality. Over here, she is the paragon of principle known as the "Iron more

Apr 11, 2013 12:44 AM News Features

paul-ryan-fiscal-cliff.jpg-1280x960.jpg.jpe

When it comes to the Republican budget proposal that passed the U.S. House this week, I agree with those who find it strange that anyone sees the initiative as a serious attempt to "grow the economy," as Rep. Paul Ryan more

Mar 21, 2013 5:56 PM News Features

governor+scott+walker.jpg.jpe

Many people in the state have to be baffled to see Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who campaigned on creating “jobs, jobs, jobs,” turn away billions of dollars that could create tens of thousands of jobs in Wisconsin. more

Mar 12, 2013 9:52 PM Taking Liberties

beyond orange.jpg.jpe

Resist the “regressives.” Don’t be fooled by their lies. Inform yourself on the issues and mobilize. These are among the ringing phrases in Beyond Outrage, a lively polemic by the Berkeley public policy professor... more

Oct 15, 2012 12:02 AM Books

Dear friends at the Shepherd Express, It is with great displeasure that I write this Holy Ghosts ,Letters more

Feb 16, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES