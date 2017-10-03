Idris Elba
Film Clips: Oct. 5, 2017
Oct 3, 2017 2:20 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: Aug. 3, 2017
The Dark Tower (Rated PG-13) Over the past decade, numerous efforts to bring Stephen King’s eight-novel series to the big screen fizzled before the project found a home at Sony. Planned as a fi, more
Aug 1, 2017 2:11 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: Barbershop: The Next Cut and More
In Barbershop: The Next Cut, Calvin’s barbershop, now employing female beauticians as well as male barbers, is the setting for all kinds of fun and drama. A serious tone is taken when neighborhood crime threatens both the shop and local kid... more
Apr 12, 2016 3:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
The Gunman
Seven years after executing a hit on an African official, Jim Terrier (Sean Penn) is short one girlfriend (Jasmine Trinca) and suffering from PTSD. more
Mar 19, 2015 1:50 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: Sept. 8
Last time, Sawyer Nelson (Nathan Gamble) and Clay Haskett (Harry Connick Jr.) rescued the injured dolphin they called Winter. Cameron McCarthy (Morgan Freeman) developed a prosthetic tail for Winter, who found happiness with her surrogate m... more
Sep 8, 2014 11:38 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: Nov. 6
On his 21st birthday, Tim (Domhnall Gleeson) learns he’s inherited the ability of his father (Bill Nighy) to travel back in time and improve upon his life. Tim mainly uses his newfound power to woo Mary (Rachel McAdams in bowl-cut bangs), t... more
Nov 6, 2013 1:25 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Pacific Rim
Determined to make a different kind of summer blockbuster, director Guillermo del Toro avoided superheroes in tights and capes, trading the more familiar American comic book universe for Japanese genres involving monsters from the sea. And ... more
Jul 9, 2013 11:11 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews