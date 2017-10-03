RSS

Idris Elba

Oct 3, 2017 2:20 PM Film Clips

The Dark Tower (Rated PG-13) Over the past decade, numerous efforts to bring Stephen King’s eight-novel series to the big screen fizzled before the project found a home at Sony. Planned as a fi, more

Aug 1, 2017 2:11 PM Film Clips

In Barbershop: The Next Cut, Calvin’s barbershop, now employing female beauticians as well as male barbers, is the setting for all kinds of fun and drama. A serious tone is taken when neighborhood crime threatens both the shop and local kid... more

Apr 12, 2016 3:30 PM Film Clips

Photo Credit: Keith Bernstein / Distributor: Open Road Films

Seven years after executing a hit on an African official, Jim Terrier (Sean Penn) is short one girlfriend (Jasmine Trinca) and suffering from PTSD. more

Mar 19, 2015 1:50 PM Film Clips

Last time, Sawyer Nelson (Nathan Gamble) and Clay Haskett (Harry Connick Jr.) rescued the injured dolphin they called Winter. Cameron McCarthy (Morgan Freeman) developed a prosthetic tail for Winter, who found happiness with her surrogate m... more

Sep 8, 2014 11:38 PM Film Clips

On his 21st birthday, Tim (Domhnall Gleeson) learns he’s inherited the ability of his father (Bill Nighy) to travel back in time and improve upon his life. Tim mainly uses his newfound power to woo Mary (Rachel McAdams in bowl-cut bangs), t... more

Nov 6, 2013 1:25 AM Film Clips

Determined to make a different kind of summer blockbuster, director Guillermo del Toro avoided superheroes in tights and capes, trading the more familiar American comic book universe for Japanese genres involving monsters from the sea. And ... more

Jul 9, 2013 11:11 PM Film Reviews

