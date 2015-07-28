Iggy Azalea
Charli XCX Keeps to Herself
Charli XCX has what it takes to be one of pop’s biggest stars. She’s just not sure if that’s what she wants. more
Jul 28, 2015 8:49 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Iggy Azalea @ The Eagles Ballroom
“First things first, I’m the realest,” Iggy Azalea declared on her breakout hit “Fancy,” almost begging to be challenged. While Azalea may be real in the literal, Webster’s Dictionary se,Concert Reviews more
Oct 20, 2014 10:15 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our Fall Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE’s weekly half hourof opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we offer one of our favoriteannual traditions: our fall concert preview. Typically autumn is the mostconcert-rich time of the year in Milwauk.. more
Sep 4, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Just Announced: Iggy Azalea Will Play the Rave in October
By this point you've either succumbed to Iggy Azalea's summer hit "Fancy," or you're fundamentally put off by the rapper who's looking more and more like 2014's answer to Mackelmore (if Mackelmore were an Australian model who rhymed in a very prac.. more
Jul 2, 2014 11:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
