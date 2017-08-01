Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience
Danceworks DanceLAB's Ignites 'A Hip Hop Dance Experience'
Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience, the annual citywide hip-hop dance showcase produced by Danceworks DanceLAB, provided dance entertainment in which equality in race, gender, ethnicity and sexual orientation was a joyous given. more
Aug 1, 2017 12:23 AM John Schneider Dance
Milwaukee’s Summer of Dance
This summer’s Danceworks DanceLAB is in four parts. “Get It Out There” is an eclectic concert of premieres by new and established Milwaukee choreographers; “Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience;” “Danceworks on Tap: DiverCity;” and “... more
Jul 26, 2016 1:58 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
‘Ignite: A Hip-Hop Dance Experience’
For a third summer, Danceworks DanceLAB will present Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience, a showcase of many Milwaukee hip hop dance artists that highlights a Milwaukee style. more
Aug 25, 2015 6:06 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Danceworks Ignites a Hip-Hop Experience
The pleasure of Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience, the first of three concerts in the Danceworks DanceLAB series that started last weekend, lay above all in seeing so more
Jul 29, 2014 11:45 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Danceworks DanceLAB Opens with ‘A Hip Hop Experience’
Back for a second year and expanded to include 13 compositions and more than 50 performers, “Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience” has a solid footing in the more
Jul 18, 2014 5:22 PM John Schneider Classical Music
‘Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience’
Rare in Milwaukee and a first for Danceworks, “Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience” is a concert devoted entirely to this highly personalized, richly varied, energetic more
Jul 17, 2013 12:08 AM John Schneider Classical Music