Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience

Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience, the annual citywide hip-hop dance showcase produced by Danceworks DanceLAB, provided dance entertainment in which equality in race, gender, ethnicity and sexual orientation was a joyous given. more

Aug 1, 2017 12:23 AM Dance

This summer’s Danceworks DanceLAB is in four parts. “Get It Out There” is an eclectic concert of premieres by new and established Milwaukee choreographers; “Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience;” “Danceworks on Tap: DiverCity;” and “... more

Jul 26, 2016 1:58 PM A&E Feature

Photo by Ernie Reyy Photography

For a third summer, Danceworks DanceLAB will present Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience, a showcase of many Milwaukee hip hop dance artists that highlights a Milwaukee style. more

Aug 25, 2015 6:06 PM A&E Feature

The pleasure of Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience, the first of three concerts in the Danceworks DanceLAB series that started last weekend, lay above all in seeing so more

Jul 29, 2014 11:45 PM Classical Music

Back for a second year and expanded to include 13 compositions and more than 50 performers, “Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience” has a solid footing in the more

Jul 18, 2014 5:22 PM Classical Music

Rare in Milwaukee and a first for Danceworks, “Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience” is a concert devoted entirely to this highly personalized, richly varied, energetic more

Jul 17, 2013 12:08 AM Classical Music

