Each summer, Danceworks produces a hip-hop show called Ignite, part of the DanceLAB series. This year, 11 exemplary works were created. more

Aug 9, 2016 3:47 PM Dance

Muskego’s John Domanski and the Daydreamers reside in an almost deceptively airy space on their debut EP, Ignite. Consciously looking to the ’90s for inspiration, their sound approaches a masculine complement to the folk emphasis of Lilith ... more

Oct 20, 2015 6:54 PM Album Reviews

Itrefers to itself as a “geek event.” Honestly, as society gets more and moreinformation-oriented it’s becoming more and more difficult to discern whatexactly defines “geek.” The event in question seems open to a lot of differenttypes of.. more

Aug 16, 2014 7:09 AM Theater 1 Comments

Think back to what our environment was like 40 or so years ago. Air pollution was a given. Nonsmoking areas were virtually nonexistent. Chemicals were routinely dumped in our waterways without a thought about their impact. Littering was acc... more

Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

