Igor Stravinsky

Present Music’s most recent concert was at Pitch Project on South Fifth Street. Bucking expectations, Artistic Director Kevin Stalheim programmed music by dead guys—excepting only three pieces. more

Feb 21, 2017 3:32 PM Classical Music

Director Thorsten Schütte assembled Eat that Question: Frank Zappa in his Own Words from Zappa’s TV appearances in the U.S. and abroad. Several themes emerge from the mass of interviews, the most important being Zappa’s self-identification ... more

Jul 19, 2016 4:21 PM Film 1 Comments

Music thrives onthe west end of town. Old New Orleans and present-day Milwaukee are two fineexamples.The lakeshoreresort area known to New Orleanians as “West End” dates back to 1835. As apopular spot to throw birthday parties, hold .. more

Jan 26, 2016 8:43 PM Around MKE

Recent programs by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra include concerts featuring Itzhak Perlman and guest conductor Cristian Macelaru more

May 5, 2015 8:39 PM Classical Music

Photo by Angela Morgan

Anodyne Coffee proved an interesting setting for a concert that linked modern works to their historical inspirations. more

Feb 24, 2015 3:18 PM Classical Music 1 Comments

Present Music’s “Connecting in the Chamber” features a historical overview of chamber music and performances by Grammy winning pianist Cory Smythe. more

Feb 17, 2015 5:34 PM A&E Feature

Minneapolis’ muscular alt-jazz trio bravely delves into Igor Stravinsky’s transformative epic, yes, boiling it down; yet Ethan Iverson brilliantly funnels Stravinsky’s glittering, dissonant orchestration through his keyboard. Bass and drums... more

May 22, 2014 1:15 AM Album Reviews

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra again performed in the Pabst Theater, for the last time this season, for the final program in its three-concert Beethoven Festival, which has also featured the music of John Adams and Igor Stravinsky. Hearin... more

Apr 8, 2014 11:48 PM Classical Music

Years ago the Pabst Theater was a regular venue for classical performance. The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is playing two concerts there, the first of which took place last weekend. I realized how much I’ve missed hearing classical music a... more

Apr 2, 2014 12:36 AM Classical Music

Danceworks Performance Company and Present Music joined forces for Temptation’s Snare, a retelling of Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale with choreography by Dani Kuepper, direction by Jason Powell, and Julian more

Mar 14, 2014 4:55 AM Classical Music

Mar 12, 2014 5:45 PM Theater

Present Music has a bit of a history with Igor Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale, an experimental work he wrote a few years after his famous Rite of Spring. It was performed at Present Music’s very first concert, and Artistic Director Kevin S... more

Feb 24, 2014 1:10 AM A&E Feature

 Arif Mardin was never a household name, butmusic fans scrutinizing album credits knew of him and the stars he worked withknew him well. The Greatest Ears in Town:The Arif Mardin Story is a documentary of a remarkable ca.. more

Nov 18, 2013 4:26 PM I Hate Hollywood

Romeo and Juliet, Tristan and Isolde, Pelleas and Melisande—there are many tragic love stories in classical music. Daphnis and Chloe is one that ends happily. Based on a romance by Longus, a Greek writer who lived during the early Christian more

Sep 24, 2013 11:51 PM Classical Music

 The opening passage of The Rite of Spring ( LaSacre du Printemps ) suggests the parting of morning mist, revealing a clearingin some primeval forest. It’s a calm prelude to a stormy stretch of music, aballet that triggered the riot b.. more

May 12, 2013 12:33 PM I Hate Hollywood

Swiss immigration to Wisconsin is usually associated with New Glarus and other rural areas, but according to genealogist Marilyn Wellauer-Lenius, the first Swiss citizen arrived in Milwaukee as early as 1837. Her book, the latest Milwaukee ... more

Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM Books

In a jam scene filled with prolific players, few are more ubiquitous than guitarist Warren Haynes. He began his career in the late ’80s as the fresh blood in a reunited Allman Brothers Band, expanded his profile in the ’90s with his... more

Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

FM102/1’s fourth annual Big Snow Show concert celebrates the harder endof the Milwaukee alternative radio station’s spectrum. There’s no DeathCab for Cutie this year; instead, the headliners are Breaking Benjamin,the hard-edged po,This W more

Dec 17, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

