Catacombz w/ Dogs in Ecstacy and (ORB) @ Riverwest Public House
Milwaukee psych rockers offered a taste of what the future might hold while playing their final show. more
Dec 8, 2014 10:28 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Man vs. Machine: Stagediver Makes Electronic Music the Slow Way
Tyler St Clair is doing damage control. His computer has just crapped out on him, and the timing couldn’t be more inconvenient, given that he has a show to play in two weeks and his other computer has just crashed more
Oct 23, 2013 1:05 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Crystal Castles @ Turner Hall Ballroom
I’ll always recall the first time I saw Crystal Castles live, because it was at Lollapalloza, and singer Alice Glass punched a fan in the face. Even from half a crowd away, it looked like a solid,Concert Reviews more
May 7, 2013 10:36 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Local Music Wrap-Up: Monday Revival, Testa Rosa, The Cranberry Show
The upstart Milwaukee pop-punk/bubblegum hardcore group Monday Revival have posted their first demo release to their Bandcamp page, Pop Punk Takeover, nine minutes of happy punk that sounds like it was recorded on a cell phone but should nonethele.. more
Jan 7, 2011 5:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music