Milwaukee psych rockers offered a taste of what the future might hold while playing their final show. more

Dec 8, 2014 10:28 AM Concert Reviews

Tyler St Clair is doing damage control. His computer has just crapped out on him, and the timing couldn’t be more inconvenient, given that he has a show to play in two weeks and his other computer has just crashed more

Oct 23, 2013 1:05 AM Local Music

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

I’ll always recall the first time I saw Crystal Castles live, because it was at Lollapalloza, and singer Alice Glass punched a fan in the face. Even from half a crowd away, it looked like a solid,Concert Reviews more

May 7, 2013 10:36 AM Concert Reviews

The upstart Milwaukee pop-punk/bubblegum hardcore group Monday Revival have posted their first demo release to their Bandcamp page, Pop Punk Takeover, nine minutes of happy punk that sounds like it was recorded on a cell phone but should nonethele.. more

Jan 7, 2011 5:49 PM On Music

