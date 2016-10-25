Ikarus Down
Stream WebsterX's Massive New Single "Blue Streak"
For all the attention Milwaukee rapper WebsterX has garnered this year, he hasn't actually released much in the way of new music. It's been nearly a year since his KidX EP with producer Q the Sun, and more than a year since he released his heave.. more
Oct 25, 2016 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Bio-Digitally Minded: Ivy Spokes' Two-Part Album
For most bands working today it’s common practice to release EPs every so often. Albums can take days to months to complete, and it takes more time to release the finished product, while EPs are a good way to get music out faster. The Milwa... more
Feb 26, 2014 1:59 AM Joshua Miller Local Music
Kane Place Record Club and the Art of Feeling Good
Milwaukee, like many other cities across the country, has seen a recent resurgence in acts that are captivated by the soul sounds of the 1960s. Acts such as Milwaukee-based Kings Go Forth, along with those like Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings... more
Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Ikarus Down
The sonic adventure of mid-period Radiohead, the heart of Incubus' best and the fancies of pretense that endear fans to 30 Seconds to Mars come together in a highly marketable sound on the Milwaukee group's six-song CD. They mingle compassi... more
Dec 13, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews