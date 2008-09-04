Ike Turner
The Black Keys Meet ZZ Top
You aren't anybody if you aren't recording with the Black Keys. Pro Attack & Release ,Music Feature more
Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
More Ike, More Year-End Lists
Dec 19, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Eulogizing the Hitler of Rock Music
Awkward eulogies: Ike Turner's death yesterday has posed an uncomfortable dilemma for many publications: How, without being condescending, do you eulogize a man infamous for beating his wife?Here's a representative smattering of ledes published.. more
Dec 13, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
Full House: Inspiring stories from women whose lives were turned around at Meta House left BeadStyle ,Boris + Doris on the town more
Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE 8 Comments
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra
The Bradley Center, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. When the Trans-Siberian Orchestra debuted their s Jeff Kash plays alongsideJames Amato as the "Sixth Apostle of Jack" for the mon ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments