Ilija'S Place
Friday Means Venison Goulash at Ilija’s Place
Venison is a hearty fall food in the upper Midwest, but Europeans have long enjoyed farm-raised deer and have brought the meat to places well beyond stew and sausage. Witness Ilija’s Place... more
Oct 23, 2012 2:21 PM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Pig on the Patio at Ilija's Place in Cudahy
With its womblike interior of curtains and kilims, Ilija's Place (3701 E. Squire Ave., Cudahy) is dark and comfortable. But come summer, light streams into the fenced-in patio where, every Saturday (weather permitting), a pig is roasted on ... more
Jun 30, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Ilija’s Place Brings Serbian Touch to Cudahy
Ilija’s Place 3701 E. Squire Ave., Cudahy (414) 727-5885 $$ Credit Cards: MC, VS Smoking: Yes ,Dining Out more
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Short Orders (Ilija’s Place)
Ilija’sPlace (3701 E. Squire Ave.) is a former corner bar on a side street inCudahy. It’s worth looking for. Inside is a friendly ethnic sensoryoverload with walls covered in icons, geomet,Dining Out more
Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview 1 Comments
BEST SERBIAN RESTAURANT
Apr 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008