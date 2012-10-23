RSS

Ilija'S Place

iljasplace.jpg.jpe

Venison is a hearty fall food in the upper Midwest, but Europeans have long enjoyed farm-raised deer and have brought the meat to places well beyond stew and sausage. Witness Ilija’s Place... more

Oct 23, 2012 2:21 PM Dining Preview

                                                                    There was good news in email last week Thursday. Turns out Mark Bucher's production of Michael Golamco's Cowboy Vs. Samurai is, in fact, going to make it to the stage. The scrip.. more

Apr 17, 2012 3:56 PM Theater

blogimage15308.jpe

With its womblike interior of curtains and kilims, Ilija's Place (3701 E. Squire Ave., Cudahy) is dark and comfortable. But come summer, light streams into the fenced-in patio where, every Saturday (weather permitting), a pig is roasted on ... more

Jun 30, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Meryl Streep is an actress of astonishing range, fully inhabiting characters in films as different as Sophie’s Choice and Mama Mia. In Theater of War, a documentary on the 2006 New York production of Mother Courage and Her Children, we watch as .. more

Dec 1, 2010 2:32 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage8166.jpe

Ilija’s Place 3701 E. Squire Ave., Cudahy (414) 727-5885 $$ Credit Cards: MC, VS Smoking: Yes ,Dining Out more

Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage6120.jpe

Ilija’sPlace (3701 E. Squire Ave.) is a former corner bar on a side street inCudahy. It’s worth looking for. Inside is a friendly ethnic sensoryoverload with walls covered in icons, geomet,Dining Out more

Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

blogimage1889.jpe

The Cure never really got bad, conventional wisdom says, they just became too familiar. Sometime over the last decade they lost their ability to recreate the magic of hearing them for the first time.T hat may be true, but I couldn’t care le.. more

Nov 4, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

Three Brothers 2414 S. Saint Clair St. 481-7530 Three Brothers I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry ,Best Of The City - Dining more

Apr 25, 2008 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2008

SOCIAL UPDATES