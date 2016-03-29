Imagery And Words In Motion
'Imagery and Words in Motion' & 'Caught': Dance Happenings
Imagery and Words in Motion is the title of the third annual Lake Arts Project concert with dancers from Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy, Catey Ott Dance Collective, Nomadic Limbs and UW-Milwaukee accompanied by conductor Jamin Hoffman an... more
Mar 29, 2016 3:59 PM John Schneider Dance
New York City Ballet Top Ballerina to Teach Master Classes at Milwaukee Ballet
Photo Courtesy Kent G Becker, Flickr CCLake Arts Project, Inc., in collaboration with MilwaukeeBallet School & Academy, will welcome Ashley Bouder, top principal dancerwith the New York City Ballet to Milwaukee on March 13. Bouder will teach .. more
Mar 9, 2016 7:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Juniper Tar
There’s no shortage of folk and roots bands paying tribute to a bygone era of American music; rarer are the groups that build on and truly advance America’s roots-music tradition. Among the handful doing so locally is Juniper Tar, a five-pi... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010