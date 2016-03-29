RSS

Imagery And Words In Motion

dancepreview.jpg.jpe

Imagery and Words in Motion is the title of the third annual Lake Arts Project concert with dancers from Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy, Catey Ott Dance Collective, Nomadic Limbs and UW-Milwaukee accompanied by conductor Jamin Hoffman an... more

Mar 29, 2016 3:59 PM Dance

ashleybouder.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Kent G Becker, Flickr CCLake Arts Project, Inc., in collaboration with MilwaukeeBallet School & Academy, will welcome Ashley Bouder, top principal dancerwith the New York City Ballet to Milwaukee on March 13. Bouder will teach .. more

Mar 9, 2016 7:33 PM Around MKE

There’s no shortage of folk and roots bands paying tribute to a bygone era of American music; rarer are the groups that build on and truly advance America’s roots-music tradition. Among the handful doing so locally is Juniper Tar, a five-pi... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

