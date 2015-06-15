Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons w/ Metric and Halsey @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
Imagine Dragons bled sincerity during their sometimes ridiculous, always earnest BMO Harris Bradley Center concert. more
Jun 15, 2015 9:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: June 11-17
Summer festival season is in full swing as Milwaukee celebrates all things Polish, queer and garlicky. more
Jun 9, 2015 9:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Imagine Dragons Will Headline the BMO Harris Bradley Center
When Milwaukee last saw Imagine Dragons, the city was simply thankful that more people weren't hurt. The Las Vegas alternative band's single "Radioactive" had recently become a massive radio hit when the group played a hyper-crowded show at Summer.. more
Feb 5, 2015 11:40 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Rock the Green Canceled for the Second Year in a Row
Milwaukee's troubled Rock the Green festival has been canceled again, organizers announced yesterday. The environmentally conscious music festival had promised to return on Sept. 13, 2014 after canceling last year when it lost its primary sponsor,.. more
Aug 23, 2014 11:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Lewis Black Announces Summerfest's Impressive 2013 Side-Stage Lineup
Summerfest has been gradually announcing its 2013 Marcus Amphitheater headliners for months now, but it’s stayed mum on side-stage acts. That changed today, when breaking from its usual tradition of announcing grounds stage performers in small chu.. more
Apr 4, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Just Announced: The Residents, Frightened Rabbit, Railroad Earth and More
As the 2012 concert year slows to a chilly, Christmas-y halt, the Pabst Theater Foundation has turned its sites toward 2013, announcing a number of shows at its venues this morning, including:* Pensive indie-rockers Frightened Rabbit, which will.. more
Dec 10, 2012 4:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Brewers vs. Texas Rangers
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their series against the Texas Rangers tonight with a 6:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
Jun 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Pabst Mansion
For many, the color photography by E.C. Landryfor The Captain Frederick Pabst Mansion:An The Captain Frederick Pabst Mansion:An ,Books more
Dec 10, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Testing Next Year’s Lies Today
For a preview of coming attractions, simply turn onthe FOX News Channel or any right-wing %uFFFD 2009Creators.com. ,News Features more
Nov 17, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments