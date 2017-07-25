Immigration
Cooperative Performance is Looking to Tell Immigrants’ Stories
Immigrants of Milwaukee, yourstories deserve to be heard. You have two months to contact CooperativePerformance, a theater and dance collective which is calling for submissions. Whether it is through text,audio, poetry, dance, music, v.. more
Jul 25, 2017 2:45 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
Heroes of the Week: Voces de la Frontera Members
Voces de la Frontera is a membership-based organization fighting for the rights of immigrants and low-wage workers. more
Jul 24, 2017 1:52 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Expresso 1 Comments
Democracy In Crisis Episode 3: Immigration Crackdown Special (Podcast)
In the latest special edition of the Democracy in Crisis Podcast, hosts Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner talk with reporter Aura Bogado, creator of "The Wire" David Simon, Marielena Hincapié from the National Immigration Law Center, historian... more
Feb 16, 2017 1:17 PM Baynard Woods Democracy in Crisis
Immigrants Push Back on Trump and Clarke’s Hateful Agenda
“I think we can add this one extra thing to a list of reasons why Sheriff Clarke should resign now," Milwaukee County Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde said to wild applause at the rally. more
Feb 14, 2017 2:07 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 7 Comments
The Dark Side of Religion
The media concentrate so much attention on extreme right-wing Christians, it’s easy to forget there are any other kind. more
Feb 14, 2017 1:55 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
‘We Don’t Want You to be Fearful’: A Night for Immigrants and Refugees
A broad cross sectionof Milwaukee gathered last night to support immigrants and refugees who arebeing threatened by President Donald Trump. The event, called Unity forHuman Dignity (#U4HD), was a powerful reminder of how much the world needs .. more
Feb 8, 2017 9:11 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Tonight: Milwaukee Gathers in Unity for Human Dignity: In Defense of Immigrants and Refugees
Take some time out tonight tosupport our immigrants and refugees who are under attack by the president. Abroad coalition of advocacy groups is organizing a powerful event, “MilwaukeeGathers in Unity for Human Dignity,” on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at.. more
Feb 7, 2017 6:45 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
The End of a Lawless Presidency
Republican presidents don’t like being told they’re breaking the law, especially when they are. more
Feb 7, 2017 4:50 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
Protecting Civil Liberties in the Age of Trump
“If you can believe what he tweets, it appears that [Trump] doesn’t really have an appreciation for these basic constitutional principles and who knows how many others.” more
Dec 6, 2016 4:26 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Immigrants Brace for Trump Administration Threats
“I think when you appoint white nationalists to your administration and politicians who don’t represent civil rights or workers’ rights, I think you can say [Trump] is serious and I think he can get it done,” Christine Neumann-Ortiz, exe... more
Nov 22, 2016 4:34 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
We Will Survive a Trump Administration
Since the election, I have received more than 60 phone calls and a few hundred emails from wonderful and patriotic individuals who are simply devastated by the election of Donald Trump. Many of these people who contacted me wanted the Sheph... more
Nov 15, 2016 4:34 PM Louis Fortis News Features 15 Comments
Immigrants and Allies Call for Unity
“I don’t want to see families broken up, I don’t want to see children’s dreams dashed.”—Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett more
Nov 15, 2016 4:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
Democratic America vs. Republican Indecency
The Democratic convention just showed us the multiracial face of America as it exists today. The Republican nominee continues to show us the vile, twisted face of racism and bigotry in America. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:28 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 41 Comments
The WWE Convention
WWE wrestling mobs are actually better behaved and its events are far too professionally organized to be torn apart by the nightly disasters of the Republican convention. more
Jul 26, 2016 2:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 11 Comments
Attorney Cabrera Challenges Incumbent Zepnick in Democratic Primary
Assembly District 9 cuts through the heart of the Near South Side and Kinnickinnic River and Menomonee River valleys. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, longtime incumbent Rep. Josh Zepnick will face immigration attorney Marisabel Cabrera in the Democrati... more
Jul 5, 2016 3:30 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
A Perfect Storm of Republican Hatred
No surprise that Donald Trump’s reaction to the Orlando shooting managed to combine three of his favorite topics—hatred of immigrants, hatred of Muslims and love of himself. more
Jun 21, 2016 3:39 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
The Fight to Vote
Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner is one of a tiny minority of Republicans these days who still appears to believe in democracy, fair elections and the right of every eligible citizen to vote regardless of race, religion or likelihood of voting... more
Apr 5, 2016 2:53 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 11 Comments
Wisconsin GOP Takes Another Aim at Immigrants
Perhaps inspired by Donald Trump’s rising poll numbers among Republican voters after making bigoted remarks about immigrants, Wisconsin Republicans are targeting the state’s immigrant population. more
Dec 15, 2015 10:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
Anti-Trump Republicans for Trump
Even though Republican leaders finally scrounged up the courage to denounce frontrunner Donald Trump’s latest outrage, so far not a single one of them has refused to support Trump for president if he’s the Republican nominee. more
Dec 15, 2015 9:54 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
The Duck Dynasty Debates
Both the Republican presidential debates and “Duck Dynasty” owe much of their popularity to primitive, backwoods attitudes about race, mixed with some extreme religious fundamentalism. more
Nov 17, 2015 9:57 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments