Immigration

Immigrants of Milwaukee, yourstories deserve to be heard. You have two months to contact CooperativePerformance, a theater and dance collective which is calling for submissions. Whether it is through text,audio, poetry, dance, music, v.. more

Jul 25, 2017 2:45 PM Around MKE

Voces de la Frontera is a membership-based organization fighting for the rights of immigrants and low-wage workers. more

Jul 24, 2017 1:52 PM Expresso 1 Comments

In the latest special edition of the Democracy in Crisis Podcast, hosts Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner talk with reporter Aura Bogado, creator of "The Wire" David Simon, Marielena Hincapié from the National Immigration Law Center, historian... more

Feb 16, 2017 1:17 PM Democracy in Crisis

“I think we can add this one extra thing to a list of reasons why Sheriff Clarke should resign now," Milwaukee County Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde said to wild applause at the rally. more

Feb 14, 2017 2:07 PM Expresso 7 Comments

The media concentrate so much attention on extreme right-wing Christians, it’s easy to forget there are any other kind. more

Feb 14, 2017 1:55 PM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

A broad cross sectionof Milwaukee gathered last night to support immigrants and refugees who arebeing threatened by President Donald Trump. The event, called Unity forHuman Dignity (#U4HD), was a powerful reminder of how much the world needs .. more

Feb 8, 2017 9:11 PM Daily Dose

Take some time out tonight tosupport our immigrants and refugees who are under attack by the president. Abroad coalition of advocacy groups is organizing a powerful event, “MilwaukeeGathers in Unity for Human Dignity,” on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at.. more

Feb 7, 2017 6:45 PM Daily Dose

Republican presidents don’t like being told they’re breaking the law, especially when they are. more

Feb 7, 2017 4:50 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

“If you can believe what he tweets, it appears that [Trump] doesn’t really have an appreciation for these basic constitutional principles and who knows how many others.” more

Dec 6, 2016 4:26 PM News Features 3 Comments

“I think when you appoint white nationalists to your administration and politicians who don’t represent civil rights or workers’ rights, I think you can say [Trump] is serious and I think he can get it done,” Christine Neumann-Ortiz, exe... more

Nov 22, 2016 4:34 PM News Features 7 Comments

Since the election, I have received more than 60 phone calls and a few hundred emails from wonderful and patriotic individuals who are simply devastated by the election of Donald Trump. Many of these people who contacted me wanted the Sheph... more

Nov 15, 2016 4:34 PM News Features 15 Comments

“I don’t want to see families broken up, I don’t want to see children’s dreams dashed.”—Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett more

Nov 15, 2016 4:29 PM Expresso 10 Comments

The Democratic convention just showed us the multiracial face of America as it exists today. The Republican nominee continues to show us the vile, twisted face of racism and bigotry in America. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:28 PM Taking Liberties 41 Comments

WWE wrestling mobs are actually better behaved and its events are far too professionally organized to be torn apart by the nightly disasters of the Republican convention. more

Jul 26, 2016 2:59 PM Taking Liberties 11 Comments

Assembly District 9 cuts through the heart of the Near South Side and Kinnickinnic River and Menomonee River valleys. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, longtime incumbent Rep. Josh Zepnick will face immigration attorney Marisabel Cabrera in the Democrati... more

Jul 5, 2016 3:30 PM News Features

No surprise that Donald Trump’s reaction to the Orlando shooting managed to combine three of his favorite topics—hatred of immigrants, hatred of Muslims and love of himself. more

Jun 21, 2016 3:39 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner is one of a tiny minority of Republicans these days who still appears to believe in democracy, fair elections and the right of every eligible citizen to vote regardless of race, religion or likelihood of voting... more

Apr 5, 2016 2:53 PM Taking Liberties 11 Comments

Perhaps inspired by Donald Trump’s rising poll numbers among Republican voters after making bigoted remarks about immigrants, Wisconsin Republicans are targeting the state’s immigrant population. more

Dec 15, 2015 10:13 PM Expresso 7 Comments

Even though Republican leaders finally scrounged up the courage to denounce frontrunner Donald Trump’s latest outrage, so far not a single one of them has refused to support Trump for president if he’s the Republican nominee. more

Dec 15, 2015 9:54 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

Both the Republican presidential debates and “Duck Dynasty” owe much of their popularity to primitive, backwoods attitudes about race, mixed with some extreme religious fundamentalism. more

Nov 17, 2015 9:57 PM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

