Impeach
Operation Valkyrie
Tom Cruise looks a bit stiff in an eye patch and a Nazi uniform in the trailer for Valkyrie, but we’ll withhold judgment until seeing the movie after its release next month. Meanwhile, a new documentary gives the facts behind the subject of Cruis.. more
Nov 18, 2008
Bush’s High Crimes and Misdemeanors
The country may be runningout the clock on the Bush administration, but impeachment advocates arehoping that President George W. Bush leaves office sooner than Jan. 1,2009. Ohio Congressman Dennis Kucinich introduced 35 articles ofimpeachment in ... more
Jun 20, 2008
Impeachment is our responsibility
,None more
May 13, 2008
Torture is an impeachable offense
Calling for Impeachment is our Constitutional right and totally American. The House called for impeachment of Bill Clinton because he lied about an affair. George Bush: 1) has sen,Letters more
May 7, 2008
Now is the time to either clear Bush and Cheney's names or get t
Speculation of devious activities bythis current administration has gone on for many year Couples in Trouble ,Letters more
May 2, 2008
Democrats blocking impeachment hearings
John Conyers,Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hav Talley’s Folly ,Letters more
Apr 24, 2008
Can We Impeach Pelosi?
If ever a member of the House neededto be removed from office, it is NancyPelosi. As bot Abominations ,Letters more
Nov 28, 2007