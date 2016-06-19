The Importance Of Being Earnest
Wilde in the Park
Oscar Wilde has one of the most distinctive voices in the history of the theater. The wit and wisdom of the playwright feels so fundamental to contemporary culture that it can be easy to forget just how fun an Oscar Wilde show can be. This .. more
Jun 19, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Musical Goes Wilde
In Tandem Theatre and Skylight Music Theatre’s collaborative production of Ernest in Love—Anne Croswell and Lee Pockriss’ musical adaptation of the Oscar Wilde classic, The Importance of Being Earnest—is scenically lavish and beautifully pe... more
Apr 26, 2016 3:44 PM Selena Milewski Theater
In Tandem and Milwaukee Opera Theatre Collaborate on ‘Ernest in Love’
Jane Flieller, co-founder and managing director of In Tandem Theatre, and Jill Anna Ponasik, producing artistic director of Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT), have admired each other’s work for years and have come together for the first time to... more
Apr 12, 2016 4:42 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Another Moving Piece by Playwright Mamet
Alchemist Theatre is excited to present David Mamet’s provoking drama Oleanna, which focuses on a seemingly innocent conversation between a student and professor about a grade that quickly explodes into a battle of political correctness, mi... more
Jun 10, 2014 11:04 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Carroll University’s Free Summer Rep
CarrollUniversity’s Carroll Players will be staging a couple of plays in rotating repnext month. From June 5 through the 21, the Players will be staging acontemporary comedy and something a bit less than contemporary.Anton In Show Business foll.. more
May 26, 2014 10:44 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Oscar Wilde Unplugged
Having run the Boulevard Theatre for over a quarter of a century now, Artistic Director Mark Bucher is has a deep and intimate understanding of what can be produced in a small space. Along with the Off The Wall Theatre, the Boulevard is a small .. more
Nov 1, 2011 11:36 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Trivial Comedy for Serious People In Door County
There are any number of reasons why a theatre company’s Artistic Director would elect to put a given show on said company’s schedule. There are commercial concerns, personal artistic desires and so on. Maybe it’s a popular farce that would fit .. more
Jul 3, 2011 8:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Extremism Unchecked
The loss of Russ Feingold, one of the country’s great progressive senators, to an absolute zero was tragic, but it’s the election of Republican Scott Walker as governor that will have a profound effect on the lives of everyone in Wisconsin.... more
Nov 9, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 35 Comments
