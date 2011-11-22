RSS

Impressionism: Masterworks On Pa

blogimage16859.jpe

Thanks to loans from museums and private collections across the world, including the Museum of Modern Art and the Guggenheim in New York, the Albertina... more

Nov 22, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage16807.jpe

Thanks to loans from museums and private collections across the world, including the Museum of Modern Art and the Guggenheim in New York, the Albertina in Vienna... more

Nov 17, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage16778.jpe

Thanks to loans from museums and private collections across the world, including the Museum of Modern Art and the Guggenheim in New York, the Albertina... more

Nov 15, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage16656.jpe

Thanks to loans from museums and private collections across the world, including the Museum of Modern Art and the Guggenheim in New York, the Albertina in Vienna, and the Tate in London, more than 100 works from some of the biggest names in... more

Nov 6, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage16629.jpe

Thanks to loans from museums and private collections across the world, including the Museum of Modern Art and the Guggenheim in New York, the Albertina... more

Nov 3, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage16605.jpe

Thanks to loans from museums and private collections across the world, including the Museum of Modern Art and the Guggenheim in New York, the Albertina... more

Nov 1, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage16530.jpe

Thanks to loans from museums and private collections across the world, including the Museum of Modern Art and the Guggenheim in New York, the Albertina... more

Oct 25, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage16455.jpe

Thanks to loans from museums and private collections across the world, including the Museum of Modern Art and the Guggenheim in New York, the Albertina... more

Oct 18, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The “Big Day” had arrived. Where art and sport collide on the grandest scale in one of the most heralded art museums in the world. When the Green Bay Packers won the ultimate football competition, Super Bowl XLV (45), the wager betwe.. more

Oct 11, 2011 9:05 PM Visual Arts

blogimage16387.jpe

More than 100 works will be on public display in “Impressionism: Masterworks on Paper,” Oct. 14-Jan. 8, 2012, at the Milwaukee Art Museum. The loans are from museums and private collections across the world... more

Oct 11, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Thekitchen—its purpose, its function, even its placement within thehouse—is The Warmest Room in the House: How the Kitchen Became the Heart of the Twentieth-Century A ,Eat/Drink more

Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES