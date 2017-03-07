Impressionism
Local Art Collectors Showcase Treasures in 'Milwaukee Collects'
A new exhibition at the Milwaukee Art Museum opens on March 10: “Milwaukee Collects;" two new installations by Rebecca Keller open on March 12 at Carthage College’s H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art: “What Remains is Dust: A Meditation on Obje... more
Mar 7, 2017 2:59 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Inspiration Studios Hosting “Trash Interrupted
Inspiration Studios welcomed award-winning collage artist,Karen Loper, from her Madison home to West Allis on Saturday. Her contemporaryfolk art collage exhibition entitled “Trash Interrupted” is currently adorningthe gallery walls at I.. more
Feb 15, 2016 8:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Theresa Bernstein: A Century in Art (University of Nebraska Press), edited by Gail Levin
Theresa Bernstein (1890-2002) was a painter in the circle of Georgia O’Keeffe and Edward Hopper, yet was overshadowed. A Century in Art hopes to rectify this omission in art history with a collection of essays and more
Jan 22, 2014 1:58 AM David Luhrssen Books
“Mr. President
The father of our country, that solemn face on the dollar bill, is unknown to most Americans beyond a few grade school fables and that memorable image of crossing the Delaware. Harlow Giles Unger’s “Mr. President” is a readable essay on ... more
Jan 22, 2014 1:55 AM David Luhrssen Books
Drawing on Imagination in 2012: "Masterworks on Paper"
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Jan 4, 2012 1:54 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Impressionism: Masterworks on Paper @ MAM
At the Milwaukee Art Museum\'s (MAM) recently opened exhibition “Impressionism: Masterworks on Paper,” the museum transports the city to the Paris art world at the turn of the 20th century. Monet produced works in the last half of th.. more
Oct 17, 2011 1:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Alchemist Theatre Explores Haunting ‘Murder Castle’
There’s no denying the viciousness in the story of H.H. Holmes, who confessed to 27 murders in Chicago between 1888 and 1894. Aaron Kopec, author of the Alchemist Theatre’s stage drama about Holmes, has found captivating levels of darkness ... more
Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
The Marcus Center Turns 40
Plans began as early as 1945 for a war memorial to provide for "art, music, drama, pu Zorba the Musical ,A&E Feature more
Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Charles Grosz A&E Feature
Signaldrift w/ Pressboard, Rich Dad and Made of Oak
Four Milwaukee live electronic acts are challenging themselves to break away from the wallflowery, experimental sounds they gravitate toward in favor of more dance-floor-friendly grooves for a night they’re billing, with more than a little ... more
Jul 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee