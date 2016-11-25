RSS

Improv Comedy

15137520_1774228722794984_7627175705657909400_o.jpg.jpe

Nov 25, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

13528932_1207734822571394_6550843517230031097_n.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Comedy presents a sort of a kind of a semi-fusion between stand-up and improv comedy this Friday night as it presents Voyager: A Comedy Show. The idea is this: comics arrive prior to 10:00 p.m. for a later-in-the-evening comedy sho.. more

Jul 27, 2016 1:14 PM Theater

partyalch.jpg.jpe

It’s a clever idea for generating comedy. Get thirteen actors together and improvise scenes that take place at a party. Then a group of writers take a couple of weeks to hammer out a script based on that improvisation and forge it into a single, c.. more

Jul 17, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

improvapr15.jpg.jpe

All-woman sketch comedy group Broadminded’s Tenth Anniversary show rolls through the Tenth Street Theatre at mid-month. The same weekend they’re there, there are a couple of long-form comedy groups that will be performing at ComedySportz.Imp.. more

Jun 13, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

shadowy mojo dojo hands.jpg.jpe

Comedy thrives on the unexpected. The unexpected is much more likely to happen with new, untested energies that need to periodically be freshened-up with strange new people. Milwaukee-based improv group Mojo Dojo is looking for new talent .. more

Feb 23, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

fish sticks.jpg.jpe

Some of the easiest things to do in improv comedy involve some of the most inherently funny aspects of the human experience. Those things that are the easiest to find humor in are often something you might not feel comfortable laughing at .. more

Feb 17, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

12316387_1016822015036663_5110341154253448088_n.jpg.jpe

TIMsmas

There is no snow. There is rain expected between now and the 25th. It’s actually kind of warm. Doesn’t feel like Christmas. But it can still feel like TIMsmas as The Improvised Musical hosts its 5th annual holiday show this Thursday. Join .. more

Dec 16, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

kevin mcdonald kids in the hall.jpg.jpe

The self-proclaimed least popular member of the comedy troupe Kids in the Hall, Kevin McDonald will teach a two-day comedy writing workshop at ComedySportz Milwaukee on Nov. 16 and 17. McDonald, who has appeared on more than a dozen sitcoms and a .. more

Sep 27, 2013 2:30 PM Around MKE

In light of musical theater's popularity, it's kind of surprising that it's not made fun of more often. This is where T.I.M.: The Improvised Musical comes in. Once per month at ComedySportz in Milwaukee, a group of talented more

Dec 27, 2012 5:04 PM Theater

blogimage13343.jpe

The Milwaukee Art Museum continues its mission of presenting exceptional art collections to the metro area with the fascinating exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century.” The exhibit, which through Jan. 9, 2011 more

Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Gambling. Drink. Seduction. Money. Thievery. Sounds much like headlines from the 21st century. But, in this case, try the early 18th century, in the form of the Restoration comedy The Beaux’ Stratagem, which arrived with a history of its ow... more

Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

For its quartet of exhibitions that opened Nov. 9, the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) focuses on illustration—a vital art form in advertising, animation, digital gaming, graphic novels, package design, traditional publishing and... more

Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage12525.jpe

Milwaukee’s hard-partying, ever-growing roller derby league the Brewcity Bruisers celebrates its fifth anniversary with a bash at Turner Hall Ballroom, featuring music from WMSE DJ Dori Zori and performances from three Milwaukee bands: indi... more

Oct 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12505.jpe

Talent does not come any bigger than that possessed by pianist Joyce Yang. She grew up in Seoul, South Korea, and moved to the United States at a young age to study at Juilliard. At 19 she won the silver medal at the 2005 Van Cliburn Intern... more

Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

The theme of the 6th Performance Art Showcase was “Souvenirs.” To emphasize the ephemeral nature of live performance, co-producers Pegi Christiansen and John Loscuito asked each participating artist to offer the audience an object memento ... more

Sep 27, 2010 12:00 AM Theater 2 Comments

  A month featuring debuts from no less than two new local theatre companies also plays host to a brand new Milwaukee improv group as the newly-minted Worst Case Scenario opens its first show late this month. On July 23rd at ComedySportz, a fusi.. more

Jul 11, 2010 4:08 PM Theater

blogimage9577.jpe

The southwest corner ofFarwell and North has been home to bars for nearly a century. Duri www.vontriers.com  / 2235 N. FarwellAve., Milwaukee, 414-272-1775 / Open daily from ,Eat/Drink more

Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage5561.jpe

In the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s latest presentation, The Sum of Us, a widower liv The Sum of Us ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage4381.jpe

When Jalapeno Loco opened in the mid-1990s, the restaurant occupied a modestspot near downtown Cudahy. It quickly proved successful, earning asolid reputation for its Mexican food and margaritas.,Dining Out more

Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage1689.jpe

Racine-basedcomedy troupe 1000 Channelscomes to Milwaukee for a series ofshows beginn,Theater more

Apr 15, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES