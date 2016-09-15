RSS

An old (now retired) theater critic for the Milwaukee daily once lamented that people who weren’t specifically trained to be Shakespearian professionals were allowed to perform for audiences. I might have some of the specifics of his opinion wro.. more

Sep 15, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Temporary public art grounded in neighborhoods is thriving in Milwaukee. Originally part of In-Site’s 2011 “Century City Project,” Faith Purvey’s dynamic installation, “Refoundation,” has stood the test of time. more

Jul 17, 2013 12:05 AM Visual Arts

Since 2006, In-Site has organized and curated temporary public art projects. This spring marks a major step for the organization: a 20-block project featuring nine lead artists, eight installations, dozens of volunteers more

Jun 27, 2013 5:39 PM Visual Arts

At North 29th Street, just south of Capitol Drive, is an unnamed city park. This triangle of grass with two trees and a basketball court bounded by Hopkins and Melvina streets is the site of a promising artwork. Faith Purvey, a site-specifi... more

Jun 29, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

Founded in 2006 by local artists and community activists, IN:SITE continues to celebrate public art in Milwaukee. The organization presents its second cycle of temporary installations in the Century City neighborhood with the June 25 openin... more

Jun 22, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Capitol Drive, which stretches from Lake Michigan’s shores to the western suburbs of Pewaukee, almost resembles a timeline for Milwaukee history with its variety of architectural styles, cultures and neighborhoods. IN:SITE, an arts organiza... more

Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

