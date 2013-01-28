Inauguration
Echoes of FDR
So much for the "Grand Bargain"—or at least for the not-so-grand gutting of Social Security and Medicare that the "very serious" thought-leaders of Washington’s political and media circles have always found so appealing more
Jan 28, 2013 12:33 AM Joe Conason News Features
Liars, Neon Indian to Play WMSE's Radio Summer Camp Festival
WMSE's four-day, multi-venue Radio Summer Camp music festival will return for a second year and feature shows from art-rockers Liars and the chilled-out electronic-pop band Neon Indian, the station announced today. Liars will headline the event's .. more
Apr 21, 2010 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
RTA: The Assembly Knows Best?
OK, lemme get this straight: In November 2008 Milwaukee County voters approved an advisory referendum that would allow the sales tax to be raised 1% to fund mass transit, the parks, cultural assets and EMS. Those entities would then b.. more
Apr 21, 2010 3:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Surprising Eye of Cartier-Bresson
Henri Cartier-Bresson (1908-2004) was among the greatest photographers of the 20th century; he also sketched, painted and made short reality films. The DVD “Henri Cartier-Bresson: Collector’s Edition” gathers a handful of his own documentaries s.. more
Apr 20, 2010 2:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Barack Obama- The First Year
Given that today the world will see exactly how a messiah would be treated, if one was actually descending to earth, it seems like a good time to examine the major issues that Barack Obama will have to t,Left and Right more
Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM Theodore Hausmann III News Features 1 Comments
Inauguration Viewing Party
Some events are too historic and too important to view on a tiny streaming web feed alone on your work computer. That’s why the Marcus Center is opening up its doors for a free, massive inauguration v,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Get Used to Disappointment
From the inaugural euphoria sweeping the press and large segments of society, you'd expect Barack Obama to show up today with a silver spoon and apron and start ladling out the Bubbly Broth of Salvation.,Left and Right more
Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM Walter Piotrowski News Features
The Bad and the Beautiful
GeorgeRay McCormick, Sr. has been on earth for 65 years. Apparently it gave him agoodly From the Darkness to the Light, ,Art more
Jun 3, 2008 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts