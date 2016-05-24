Inc.
Gold Star Gays
Paul Masterson explores the fight for LGBT equality and recognition in the U.S. military, including the repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, and the formation of an LGBT Color Guard in Milwaukee. more
May 24, 2016 3:46 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Silver City: Ready for a Boom
Milwaukee’s Silver City Neighborhood is in the midst of a growth period thanks to the opening of new restaurants along National Avenue, the opening of Three Bridges park and a diverse community. more
Apr 29, 2016 11:19 AM Matthew J. Prigge City Guide
Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation Burn Camp Volunteers
“For many of these young survivors, the Burn Camp is the first place they’ve ever been where they meet another person that shares a similar experience or a similar scar,” says Jenna Jordan, program director for Summer Camp for Burn Injur... more
Nov 3, 2015 9:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Club Kids 414 Volunteers
The nonprofit Club Kids 414 offers fun and safe enrichment opportunities and activities for underprivileged children of all ages to help keep them off the streets and out of jail. more
Dec 2, 2014 10:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Issue of the Week: Walker’s $100 Million Health Care Tantrum
The true cost of Gov. Scott Walker’s rejection of $3.9 billion in federal funding to expand Medicaid programs for low-wage Wisconsinites is now being realized as legislators make their way through his biennial state budget. more
Mar 28, 2013 12:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Milwaukee Dances
“Serendipity” is the title of the new Danceworks Performance Company opening this weekend at their user-friendly studio on North Water Street. Happy accidents certainly occur in the development of artworks and institutions, but the succe... more
Jan 29, 2013 10:31 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
From South America to Wisconsin
This December, a trio of fascinating exhibitions will arrive in Milwaukee. First, Latino Arts, Inc. presents Luz Angela Crawford’s exhibition “Contemporary Inspirations from Ancient South American Pottery.” A Columbia more
Nov 27, 2012 12:55 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Free Staged Reading in Elm Grove
Scott Kopishcke is a Wisconsin-based playwright who has had a few shows produced in Wisconsin, Arizona and Florida. (That's only a weird assortment of locations until you start to think about it.) The playwright's latest work is Back To Nature--.. more
Sep 30, 2012 6:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
REVIEW: "Painting Borges: Art Interpreting Literature"
May 29, 2012 10:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Behold Art & Censorship On Spring Gallery Night
Apr 23, 2012 8:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The Conscience of Zach Braff
Henry (Zach Braff) is racing down a Montreal street in an American muscle car, and we can tell he\'s trouble. Not only is he using a cell phone while driving, he\'s shaving and smoking, too. Cut to Nathalie (Isabelle Blais), sulking at her baby.. more
Nov 25, 2011 1:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Art of Tasting Culture @ Latino Arts, Inc.
Food %u23AFA necessary fuel for the human body, which often defines a cultural, economic and nutritional status for every person. Latino Arts, Inc. at the United Community Center presents "Tasting Cultures: The Arts of Latino Foodways" in coo.. more
Mar 8, 2011 1:30 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The Real Cost of Office Paper
Going paper-less isn't just for tree-huggers anymore. Businesses are realizing that reducing their paper use isn't only environmentally responsible. It's also extremely economical and efficient. Associated paper costs such as copying.. more
Mar 1, 2010 4:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Rent
A modern interpretation of Puccini’s La Boheme, Billy Aronson and Jonathan Larson’s 1993 musical Rent is one of the decade’s defining theatrical works, a very contemporary exploration of the life of young, urban countercult,Today in Milw more
Nov 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Food, Inc.
Thanks to Eric Schlosser’s revelatory 2001 book Fast Food Nation, we know all about the horrors of drive-thru food. It’s in the same spirit that the Schlosser-co-penned documentary Food, Inc. exposes the dirty secrets of the food,Today in M... more
Nov 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Yella
The determined title character in the 2007 German drama Yella risks her life to escape her abusive ex-husband and make a new start in the city of Hanover, only to fall into the hands of man who is abusive in a different way. A business exec... more
Oct 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mass Murders R Us
To understand just how twisted ournation’s gun laws are, all you have to do is look at an Internet gunsales operation in Green Bay, Wis., providing deadly weapons andaccessories to mass murderer,Taking Liberties more
Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Food, Inc.
Food, Inc., Robert Kenner's visually dynamic and polemical documentary, examines the produ Food, Inc. ,Film more
Jul 16, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Rear Window
Rear Window, the Jimmy Stewart/Grace Kelly thriller, wasn’t just one of Alfred Hitchcock’s great suspense films; it was the director’s treatise on what it means to be a movie viewer. Like Stewart’s wheelchair bound photograp,Today more
May 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Interview: "Upcycled Art Auction" @ Interior Systems, Inc.
Interior Systems, Inc., now located on the sixth floor of 241 North Broadway, grew into the 'greatest décor and seating company in the world' because owner Lindsey Bovinet imagined his dream. Beginning in 1979 with Bovinet's $5.. more
Apr 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts