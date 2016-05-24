RSS

Paul Masterson explores the fight for LGBT equality and recognition in the U.S. military, including the repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, and the formation of an LGBT Color Guard in Milwaukee. more

May 24, 2016 3:46 PM My LGBTQ POV

Milwaukee’s Silver City Neighborhood is in the midst of a growth period thanks to the opening of new restaurants along National Avenue, the opening of Three Bridges park and a diverse community. more

Apr 29, 2016 11:19 AM City Guide

“For many of these young survivors, the Burn Camp is the first place they’ve ever been where they meet another person that shares a similar experience or a similar scar,” says Jenna Jordan, program director for Summer Camp for Burn Injur... more

Nov 3, 2015 9:08 PM Expresso

The nonprofit Club Kids 414 offers fun and safe enrichment opportunities and activities for underprivileged children of all ages to help keep them off the streets and out of jail. more

Dec 2, 2014 10:24 PM Expresso 1 Comments

The true cost of Gov. Scott Walker’s rejection of $3.9 billion in federal funding to expand Medicaid programs for low-wage Wisconsinites is now being realized as legislators make their way through his biennial state budget. more

Mar 28, 2013 12:04 AM Expresso

“Serendipity” is the title of the new Danceworks Performance Company opening this weekend at their user-friendly studio on North Water Street. Happy accidents certainly occur in the development of artworks and institutions, but the succe... more

Jan 29, 2013 10:31 PM A&E Feature

This December, a trio of fascinating exhibitions will arrive in Milwaukee. First, Latino Arts, Inc. presents Luz Angela Crawford’s exhibition “Contemporary Inspirations from Ancient South American Pottery.” A Columbia more

Nov 27, 2012 12:55 PM Visual Arts

Scott Kopishcke is a Wisconsin-based playwright who has had a few shows produced in Wisconsin, Arizona and Florida. (That's only a weird assortment of locations until you start to think about it.) The playwright's latest work is Back To Nature--.. more

Sep 30, 2012 6:00 AM Theater

May 29, 2012 10:08 PM Visual Arts

Apr 23, 2012 8:35 PM Visual Arts

Henry (Zach Braff) is racing down a Montreal street in an American muscle car, and we can tell he\'s trouble. Not only is he using a cell phone while driving, he\'s shaving and smoking, too. Cut to Nathalie (Isabelle Blais), sulking at her baby.. more

Nov 25, 2011 1:25 PM I Hate Hollywood

Food %u23AFA necessary fuel for the human body, which often defines a cultural, economic and nutritional status for every person. Latino Arts, Inc. at the United Community Center presents "Tasting Cultures: The Arts of Latino Foodways" in coo.. more

Mar 8, 2011 1:30 AM Visual Arts

Going paper-less isn't just for tree-huggers anymore. Businesses are realizing that reducing their paper use isn't only environmentally responsible. It's also extremely economical and efficient. Associated paper costs such as copying.. more

Mar 1, 2010 4:42 PM Health & Wellness

A modern interpretation of Puccini’s La Boheme, Billy Aronson and Jonathan Larson’s 1993 musical Rent is one of the decade’s defining theatrical works, a very contemporary exploration of the life of young, urban countercult,Today in Milw more

Nov 29, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Thanks to Eric Schlosser’s revelatory 2001 book Fast Food Nation, we know all about the horrors of drive-thru food. It’s in the same spirit that the Schlosser-co-penned documentary Food, Inc. exposes the dirty secrets of the food,Today in M... more

Nov 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The determined title character in the 2007 German drama Yella risks her life to escape her abusive ex-husband and make a new start in the city of Hanover, only to fall into the hands of man who is abusive in a different way. A business exec... more

Oct 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

To understand just how twisted ournation’s gun laws are, all you have to do is look at an Internet gunsales operation in Green Bay, Wis., providing deadly weapons andaccessories to mass murderer,Taking Liberties more

Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

Food, Inc., Robert Kenner's visually dynamic and polemical documentary, examines the produ Food, Inc. ,Film more

Jul 16, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Rear Window, the Jimmy Stewart/Grace Kelly thriller, wasn’t just one of Alfred Hitchcock’s great suspense films; it was the director’s treatise on what it means to be a movie viewer. Like Stewart’s wheelchair bound photograp,Today more

May 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

          Interior Systems, Inc., now located on the sixth floor of 241 North Broadway, grew into the 'greatest décor and seating company in the world' because owner Lindsey Bovinet imagined his dream. Beginning in 1979 with Bovinet's $5.. more

Apr 15, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

