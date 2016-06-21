Incarceration
Milwaukee Seeks to Support, Not Jail, Those with Mental Illnesses
Thanks to a $2 million grant from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Milwaukee County will be implementing strategies to provide support to those with a mental illness to keep them out of jail. more
Jun 21, 2016 3:22 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Two Milwaukee County Circuit Court Benches on the April 5 Ballot
On Tuesday, April 5, Milwaukee County residents will be able to vote on two contested races for circuit court judge. In both races, a recent judicial appointee of Gov. Scott Walker will face an attorney in private practice in elections for ... more
Mar 22, 2016 4:46 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
‘The New Jim Crow’ Author Michelle Alexander on the Crisis Facing Milwaukee’s Black Men
“There is nowhere, nowhere in the entire world where the crisis for black men in the criminal justice system is more acute” than in Milwaukee more
Sep 30, 2014 8:14 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 18 Comments
Still Separate, Still Unequal
Sixty years ago this week, in a unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Brown v. Board of Education that “separate but equal” schools for black and white more
May 14, 2014 2:03 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
New Milwaukee Common Council President Michael Murphy Shares His Agenda
In a surprise move at the end of January, Willie Hines announced that he was stepping down as president of the Milwaukee Common Council to work for the Housing Authority—immediately more
Mar 5, 2014 1:32 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Collateral Damage from Walker’s Speech
Pre-election state-of-the-state speeches by governors are even more dishonest than they are in other years. In Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s speech, he pretended Wisconsin’s job creation was booming when it trails most other states, having... more
Jan 29, 2014 7:07 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
CCAP’s Criminal Records Are the Official State Blacklist
As someone who’s spent a career in journalism, I know exactly what my position should be on access to public records about criminal and civil violations of the law. Public records are public more
Dec 4, 2013 12:43 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Heroes of the Week: Project RETURN Volunteers
Project RETURN (Returning Ex-offenders To Urban Realities and Neighborhoods) has helped thousands of minimum-security prison ex-offenders successfully integrate more
Nov 15, 2013 4:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Perils of Reform
There have always been good people working to improve our criminal justice system so that it saves and improves lives instead of damaging or destroying them.It’s a tough challenge because people entangled more
Sep 25, 2013 12:43 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Moving Forward Together
The Milwaukee County Board has been trashed so much lately in the Legislature that someone should recognize the enormous good it just accomplished when it worked with the county executive to improve community justice more
May 15, 2013 12:52 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Two Republican Faces on Immigration
If you were to believe some newspaper reports from the state Republican convention over the weekend, you’d think Wisconsin congressmen Paul Ryan and Jim Sensenbrenner were on opposite sides of a dramatic split within more
May 7, 2013 9:25 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Heroes of the Week: Victory Garden Initiative Volunteers and Staff
The Victory Garden Initiative (VGI) was formed by a group of friends and neighbors meeting in a coffee shop after a rally for edible front yard gardens in Shorewood. VGI’s (1845 N. Farwell Ave.) mission is to build communities more
Apr 24, 2013 5:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Wisconsin’s Shocking Incarceration Rate
More than half of Milwaukee County’s African-American men in their 30s and half of those in their early 40s have served time in state prison, according to a new report by John Pawasarat and Lois M. Quinn at UW-Milwaukee’s more
Apr 23, 2013 10:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Quiet Revolution
One of the biggest frustrations of public officials who sincerely want to serve the public—and there are more of them than you might think—is how easily self-promoting demagogues can draw media attention compared more
Dec 6, 2012 4:17 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
1408 x Two
When Incarceration Works
Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties