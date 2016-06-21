RSS

Incarceration

Thanks to a $2 million grant from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Milwaukee County will be implementing strategies to provide support to those with a mental illness to keep them out of jail. more

Jun 21, 2016 3:22 PM News Features 2 Comments

On Tuesday, April 5, Milwaukee County residents will be able to vote on two contested races for circuit court judge. In both races, a recent judicial appointee of Gov. Scott Walker will face an attorney in private practice in elections for ... more

Mar 22, 2016 4:46 PM News Features 1 Comments

“There is nowhere, nowhere in the entire world where the crisis for black men in the criminal justice system is more acute” than in Milwaukee more

Sep 30, 2014 8:14 PM News Features 18 Comments

Sixty years ago this week, in a unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Brown v. Board of Education that “separate but equal” schools for black and white more

May 14, 2014 2:03 AM News Features 1 Comments

In a surprise move at the end of January, Willie Hines announced that he was stepping down as president of the Milwaukee Common Council to work for the Housing Authority—immediately more

Mar 5, 2014 1:32 AM News Features

Pre-election state-of-the-state speeches by governors are even more dishonest than they are in other years. In Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s speech, he pretended Wisconsin’s job creation was booming when it trails most other states, having... more

Jan 29, 2014 7:07 PM Taking Liberties

As someone who’s spent a career in journalism, I know exactly what my position should be on access to public records about criminal and civil violations of the law. Public records are public more

Dec 4, 2013 12:43 AM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Project RETURN (Returning Ex-offenders To Urban Realities and Neighborhoods) has helped thousands of minimum-security prison ex-offenders successfully integrate more

Nov 15, 2013 4:09 PM Expresso

There have always been good people working to improve our criminal justice system so that it saves and improves lives instead of damaging or destroying them.It’s a tough challenge because people entangled more

Sep 25, 2013 12:43 AM Taking Liberties

The Milwaukee County Board has been trashed so much lately in the Legislature that someone should recognize the enormous good it just accomplished when it worked with the county executive to improve community justice more

May 15, 2013 12:52 AM Taking Liberties

If you were to believe some newspaper reports from the state Republican convention over the weekend, you’d think Wisconsin congressmen Paul Ryan and Jim Sensenbrenner were on opposite sides of a dramatic split within more

May 7, 2013 9:25 PM Taking Liberties

Irene Kightley

The Victory Garden Initiative (VGI) was formed by a group of friends and neighbors meeting in a coffee shop after a rally for edible front yard gardens in Shorewood. VGI’s (1845 N. Farwell Ave.) mission is to build communities more

Apr 24, 2013 5:24 PM Expresso

More than half of Milwaukee County’s African-American men in their 30s and half of those in their early 40s have served time in state prison, according to a new report by John Pawasarat and Lois M. Quinn at UW-Milwaukee’s more

Apr 23, 2013 10:23 PM Expresso

One of the biggest frustrations of public officials who sincerely want to serve the public—and there are more of them than you might think—is how easily self-promoting demagogues can draw media attention compared more

Dec 6, 2012 4:17 PM Taking Liberties

